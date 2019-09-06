MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and newcomer Adarsh Gourav will star in the Netflix adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning novel, “The White Tiger,” about the journey of a tea-shop worker who turns into a successful entrepreneur.
Kriti Sanon has been signed for a special appearance in the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday’s remake of “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”
It is always a good omen to sign a second film before your debut release. Karan Deol has reportedly been signed by director Indra Kumar for a comedy.
Akshay Kumar will play the lead in Yash Raj Films’ movie on Prithviraj Chauhan that will be directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and may star Miss India Manushi Chhillar as Sanyukta, one of the three wives of the emperor.
John Abraham has procured the necessary permission to shoot his new biker film directed by Rensil D’Silva at the Isle of Man TT (Tourist Trophy) circuit, in this exotic locale between England and Ireland.
South star Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film “Jersey” that will star Shahid Kapoor.
Subhash Ghai is planning a comedy with his “Karma” – “Ram Lakhan” team of Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff with a young director at the helm — Mukta Films have not had a success since the tepid business done by “36 China Town” way back in 2006.
A redux of the Sunny Deol-Sridevi hit, “Tera Beemar Mera Dil,” originally composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by Mohammed Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthi, will be “created” for the Anees Bazmee film, “Pagalpanti.”
Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh¸ two of a clique of yesteryear actresses who have been close friends all through, are off together to visit the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, and will follow it up with a 15-day trip to New Zealand. They have earlier visited Canada, Alaska and Turkey and taken a Scandinavian ocean cruise together with Helen.
Kaashvi Nair, daughter of K. Sashilaal Nair, will make her first feature film for Emmay Entertainment. Arjun Kapoor is likely to play the lead.
Buzz is that Aamir Khan will launch Zayn Marie Khan, the 20-plus daughter of his filmmaker-cousin, Mansoor Khan.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will next helm a film inspired by the life of Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayan Murthy and his philanthropist-author wife Sudha Murthy.
Wardha, wife of producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, is into kick-boxing, Taekwondo, judo and grappling, and will be soon launching the second season of her online self-defense classes.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakravorty are the latest couple in showbiz.
Aadar Jain, who is cousin to the young Kapoors, and made his debut in “Qaidi Band” produced by Yash Raj Films, will soon do a VFX-based film for producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal star in Umesh Shukla’s next situational comedy, “Namuney.”
The second installment of “Badhaai Ho” has its script locked and the cast being finalized. It will again be a family entertainer tackling a cause.
Ishaan Khatter, Tabu and Tanya Maniktala star in Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s “A Suitable Boy.”
Kartik Aaryan will be the next actor to launch his own YouTube channel after Alia Bhatt.
“Paris Paris,” the Tamil remake of “Queen,’ featuring Kajal Aggarwal, is facing 25 cuts for its bold scenes and cusswords, while the Telugu and Malayalam versions have been cleared.
Saif Ali Khan and the makers of “Sacred Games 2” are facing trouble over a sequence in which he throws a ‘kada” into the sea—being a sacred ornament, this implicates disrespect for the Sikh religion.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she is part of a board that will advise the Centre on the country’s fitness and health.
