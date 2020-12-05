MUMBAI—Dimple Kapadia did not want to audition for “Tenet” out of fear of rejection, but then decided to treat it as a picnic where she could get a picture with Christopher Nolan.
Arshad Warsi, who plays the antagonist in Amazon Prime Video’s “Durgamati,” the remake of the hit Telugu film “Bhaagamathie,” has defended the trend of making Hindi remakes of South movies by stating that the South is innovative.
Angira Dhar has been added to the cast of Ajay Devgn’s directorial “MayDay” featuring him with Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead.
Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and director Raj Mehta tested COVID positive on the sets of “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in Chandigarh and have been placed in isolation. Maniesh Paul, who had left the unit a few days ago, has also developed symptoms. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani have tested negative and the shoot of the film has been stalled for three weeks.
Sunny Deol has also tested COVID positive.
Tips Films has acquired the remake rights of the Telugu blockbuster “Oosaravelli,” and Kumar Taurani says that “Tips has always endeavored to make wholesome entertainers with a strong star cast and music.”
Netflix’s “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” marks the continued association of Sanya Malhotra with Netflix, after “Ludo,” and the OTT debut of Abhimanyu Dassani, who play the eponymous roles. Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy on the trials and tribulations of a young couple is directed by Vivek Soni.
Pratik Gandhi (of “Scam 1992” fame)’s next is “Vaahlam Jaao Ne,” a Gujarati romantic comedy directed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Rahul Patel. The film’s storyline is based on a couple who are dealing with each other’s past to make a delightful future, and in the process they ruin their present.
Eros Now’s original short movie “A Monsoon Date” wins the best short film award at the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Priyanshu Painyuli.
Kushan Nandy, who made “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz,” has launched his next film titled “Kun Faya Kun.” It stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh, and is an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a twist. It is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali.
Dinesh Vijan’s next, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon with Aparashakti Khurrana, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles, has begun shooting in Chandigarh. Abhishek Jain directs.
Rahul Roy, the “Aashiqui” recently suffered a brain stroke in Kargil while shooting for “Sayonee” and was subsequently rushed to a Mumbai hospital after being airlifted to Srinagar. Roy plays an Indo-Russian cop who wants to use leading man Tanmay Singh’s character to kill everyone.
Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin star in Pushan Kripalani’s “Goldfish,” which is about mental health and is a British-American project bankrolled by Splendid Films, USA.
Neena Gupta will also star with Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar in a unique thriller, “Dial 100” backed by Sony Pictures Films India and Siddharth P. “Hichki” Malhotra’s and Sapna Malhotra’s Alchemy Films. Rensil D’Silva directs.
Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Rajkumar Santoshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Bhushan Kumar, Umesh Shukla, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ramesh Sippy and Vishal Bhardwaj met U.P. chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his visit to Mumbai—the politician had announced India’s biggest Film City in Gautam Buddh Nagar there in September.
Akshay Kumar also met the chief minister and has got clearance to shoot his ambitious film “Ram Setu” in Uttar Pradesh.
For those who are still interested, Urmila Matondkar, who was drubbed after contesting the last General Elections on a Congress ticket, has dumped the party but joined the —yawn!—Shiv Sena, their partner in the Maharashtra government.
Vivek Oberoi is actor and co-producer in “Rosie—The Saffron Chapter” featuring Arbaaz Khan. But does Salman Khan know of this? The Salman-Vivek feud has been around for over a decade now, and Khan has ignored all of Vivek’s apologies.
Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Aditya Dhar are keen to cast Sara Ali Khan opposite Vicky Kaushal in their new and ambitious project, “Immortal Ashwatthama.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.