MUMBAI — Kapil Sharna and wife Ginni have named their first-born Anayra. The comic had been on paternity leave for a while but has resumed work.
Pankaj Tripathi, who will be having seven releases this year, including his first lead role—in Satish Kaushik’s “Kaagaz” presented by Salman Khan, says that he gets two film offers daily.
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan, says that he is fulfilling his mother’s and his own dream by turning director with “Faactory,” in which he has also recorded a song and acts in the lead.
John Abraham not only gifted Arshad Warsi a high-end bike for the New Year but convinced the latter’s wife Maria to allow him to resume biking.
In a piquant situation, Sunny Deol is the BJP MP from Gurdaspur, while cousin Abhay Deol has been questioning the party’s recent moves.
Similarly, Akshay Kumar is a staunch BJP supporter while wife Twinkle Khanna feels the right to dissent is important and keeps taking potshots at the party’s leaders, policies and actions.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wished Salman Khan, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad-Samji (both his constant associates) for announcing their film release for Eid 2021—“Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.” He suggested a name for its sequel, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas.”
Shriya Saran, who is married to a businessman from St. Petersburg who is based in Spain, Andrea Koscheev, returned for a special song recently in “Sab Kushal Mangal” with Akshaye Khanna, with whom she had worked in “Gali Gali Chor Hai.”
Rajkummar Rao has been approached for a comedy of errors that writer-director Raaj Shandilyaa will direct after “Dreamgirl.”
Ajay Devgn has now been approached by Aanand L. Rai for his Dhanush-Sara Ali Khan film.
If buzz is right, Jacqueline Fernandez has turned down eight Hindi offers as she is looking at an international career.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a stylized action film with their patent brand of humor in Raj & DK’s next.
Raveena Tandon Thadani will be writer-producer of four web series that will roll in 2020. Each will be of women empowerment with a female protagonist.
“Fukrey 3” will return in 2020 with a third installment after the breakeven 2013 youth film and its 2017 hit sequel “Fukrey Returns” that was Excel Entertainment’s first clean hit in over a dozen films since 2001 for producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.
Maddock Films unveiled Irrfan Khan’s first look of their film “Angrezi Medium” on his 53rd birthday.
Alia Bhatt is having trouble learning expletives that she will have to mouth as a character from Mumbai’s red-light area in “Gangubai Kathiawadi.” She feels uncomfortable uttering them!
Kiccha Sudeep received a luxury car as a gift from Salman Khan a fortnight after the release of “Dabangg 3.”
Kangana Ranaut has mentioned that her dream man must be more intelligent and talented than her.
Kalki Koechlin is expecting again and shared pictures of her sunbathing on her 36th birthday, captioning her pregnancy glow as “Blushing.”
Nora Fatehi gets her first substantial acting role, that of a spy, in “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” in which she replaces Parineeti Chopra.
Rishi Kapoor co-stars with one-time frequent co-star Juhi Chawla 11 years after “Luck By Chance” in Hitesh Bhatia’s thriller, the first new film for which he shoots after returning to India.
Waheeda Rehman had the habit of carrying a small camera to her sets and the actress has now hosted her own wildlife photography exhibition.
Neena Gupta quit “Sooryavanshi” (as Akshay Kumar’s mom) after Rohit Shetty felt that her track did not add to the story. She now feels she deserves a good role in the next Shetty film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.