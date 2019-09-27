MUMBAI—Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav have begun the script-reading sessions of Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of the novel “The White Tiger” for Netflix.
Punjabi star Gippy Grewal has gifted a ‘kadaa’ (a bracelet worn by Sikhs) to Aamir Khan, who will now wear it in “Laal Singh Chadha” that is yet another film whose title is being played with by way of the spellings of the first and last words!
Sonakshi Sinha will once again star with Saif Ali Khan in “Laal Kaptaan,” Navdeep Singh’s film on warring brothers, in which Khan plays a Naga ‘sadhu.’
The earlier timeframe of Sajid Nadiadwala’s reincarnation comedy “Housefull 4,” in which Akshay Kumar plays a king, has been called the “Bahubali” era within the comedy!
An ensemble cast will be there for Nadiadwala’s next, “Bachchan Pandey,” an action comedy to release in Christmas 2020, and to be headlined by Akshay Kumar again. Farhad Samji, the director of “Housefull 4,” will be repeated too.
After the spectacular super-success of “Chhichhore,” Nadiadwala has signed Nitesh Tiwari to direct a new film for him. Meanwhile, Tiwari will have screenings and seminars on suicide preventions at universities around the country.
And Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will star in “Kick 2” written by Rajat Aroraa for producer and director Nadiadwala.
Ekta Kapoor is in talks with Sunny Leone for a web show based on “Kama Sutra.”
Randhir Kapoor has presented Raj Kapoor’s film posters, first camera (on which his 1948 “Aag” was shot), lobby cards, clapper-boards et al to the Film Heritage Foundation for preservation.
Raaj Shandilyaa, director of the 100-crore netting “Dreamgirl”) is writing his next script—on condoms!
Advance bookings for the Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film “War” will be opened Sep. 27, five days before the Oct. 2 release, and buzz is that Yash Raj Films want a 40 percent hike on normal admission rates!
“We don’t need films to spend time together!” says Alia Bhatt on why the couple (Ranbir Kapoor and she) has decided not to sign more films. “Brahmastra” itself is taking 150 days of shoot time!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to play a dual role in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil historical as both mother and daughter.
Tiku Talsania has been a constant fixture in most of David Dhawan’s films and now his daughter Shikha Talsania (last seen in “Veere Di Wedding”) joins the cast of “Coolie No. 1” directed by Dhawan and starring HIS offspring—Varun Dhawan.
If buzz is true, the loss for producer Vashu Bhagnani after a fire on the sets of “Coolie No. 1” is about Rs. 2.5 crore.
The re-creation fever continues: Anand-Milind’s Udit Narayan hit “Khambe jaisi khadi hai” filmed on Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aamir Khan in “Dil” (1990) will be re-created in a T-Series single featuring Urvashi Rautela and called “Bijli Ki Taar.”
“Inshallah” buried for the moment, Sanjay Leela Bhansali now wants to make “Gangubai” with Alia Bhatt as a brothel owner from Kamathipura.
Kriti Kharbanda has found love in Pulkit Samrat…it all began on the sets of Anees Bazmee’s “Paglapanti” in London.
Bazmee’s other film, “Bhool Bhulaiya 2” will star Kiara Advani opposite Kartik Aaryan.
Bazmee also revealed recently that he was one of the child actors in Manmohan Desai’s “Naseeb” and had shared screen space with Amjad Khan.
Jaideep Ahlawat will play the villain in Ali Abbas Zafar’s romantic action thriller starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.
Neeraj Pandey is reportedly back to Akshay Kumar (after “Special 26,” “Baby,” “Naam Shabana,” “Rustom” and “Toilet—Ek Prem Katha”) for a biopic on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. But this is only after Pandey completes “Chanakya” with Ajay Devgn.
Television actress Pankhuri Awasthy is the female lead in “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” wherein Ayushmann Khurrana, as a gay man, will romance Jitendra Kumar even with a lovemaking scene.
So what came first? A Sushant Singh Rajput nude sequence, or the film opting for a Netflix release? We are talking about Tarun Manshukani’s “Drive” co-produced by Karan Johar. As we all know, OTT platforms do not have censors!
R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant, who looks a lot like his dad, won a silver medal at the Asian Age Group Championship for India—with three other boys, he represented India in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay.
Gauri Khan cannot believe that she designed Shah Rukh Khan’s outlandish costume for the song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen” from “Baazigar” (1993) with a pair of weirdly colored jeans, a bullet belt and more! She is among the most reputed designers today!
Sanya Malhotra plays Vidya Balan’s daughter in the biopic on Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi.
Sanjay Dutt claims to be producing the sequel to “Khal-Nayak” with Tiger Shroff even as Subhash Ghai says he has not parted with the rights!
