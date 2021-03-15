MUMBAI—The shooting of Ronnie Screwvala’s “Ashwatthama,” the ambitious mythological on Dronacharaya’s son, will begin in Eastern Europe with locations tweaked as per lockdown restrictions. Producers are waiting for Vicky Kaushal to gain weight from his current figure of 76 kilos to 116-120 kilos!
Kangana Ranaut has begun work for “Tejas,” in which she plays an Indian Air-force pilot. She has completed “Thalaivi,” the Jayalalitha biopic, and Razneesh Ghai’s spy thriller “Dhaakad.” For “Tejas” mock fighter jets have been built in Mumbai and will be carried to Lucknow for the shoot.
A Turkish town set has been erected in Mumbai’s Goregaon due to pandemic logistics for Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3,” starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Shooting will be held in Istanbul and Dubai in June.
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid will be introduced as a hero in Yash Raj Films’ Siddharth P. Malhotra-directed “Maharaja.”
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in “Ram Setu” directed by Abhishek Sharma featuring Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress is also doing “Attack,” “Cirkus,” “Bhoot Police” & “Bachchan Pandey.”
“Tadap—An Incredible Love Story,” based on the 2018 Telugu hit “RX100,” is complete. Milan Luthria directs the film that introduces Ahan (Suniel) Shetty and Tara Sutaria and releases Sept. 24.
The third season of “Four More Shots Please” featuring Kirti Kulhari, Bani J., Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta as always, is finally being shot from March 12 after being delayed due to the pandemic.
Though Hyderabad will always be home, like Rana Dagubatti, Prabhas wants a pad in Mumbai as he will be shooting a lot here and would now like to live out of suitcases in hotels.
Shraddha Kapoor and celeb photographer Rohan Shrestha are the latest twosome in showbiz.
The Tamil comedy “Comali” (2019) brings together producer Boney Kapoor, director Luv Ranjan and Arjun Kapoor. It is about a man who loses his memory for 16 years and has to adjust to a technology-driven world.
Nephew Uday Jariwala and Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta are jointly writing a biography on the late Sanjeev Kumar for HarperCollins
On Michhami Dukkadam every year (the last day of the Jain occasion of Paryushan), Aamir Khan makes it a point to ask for forgiveness for all bad thoughts, words and actions in the past 12 months. Every year, Aamir Khan’s fascination for Jainism has been increasing.
Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay are expecting their first baby and Ghoshal has been showing her baby bump.
C. Ashwini Dutt, who produced a couple of Hindi films way back in the 1980s (“Jaani Dost” among them), now returns to Hindi cinema with the Nag Ashwin-directed Amitabh Bachchan-Deepika Padukone-Prabhas film.
Composer Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid wants people to address him now as “Sajid-Wajid” after his late brother and partner. He is doing “Radhe,” which he says is possible only because of Salman Khan who says that his fave duo are “like tigers.”
A noodle commercial sees Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty back in action—literally. Cars are being blown up again!
Vaani Kapoor will have three releases in as many months: “Bellbottom” May 28, “Shamshera” Jun. 25 and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” Jul. 9.
Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah makes his web debut with “Human,” a medical thriller featuring wife Shefali Shah.
