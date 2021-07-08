MUMBAI — Sonakshi Sinha will play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Heera Mandi” with Huma Qureshi also in the cast.
“Adipurush” will have Prabhas and Kriti Sanon playing the roles of Ram and Sita, respectively, with Saif Ali Khan being the antagonist as Lankesh. Sachet-Parampara will score music for the Om Raut directorial.
On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai’s mythological.
South actors Nassar and Satya Dev have been added to the cast of “Ram Setu.”
Sunny Leone will soon be seen in a special song for the Marathi film, “Aamdar Nivas.” For the song, Leone will be seen in Maharashtrian Koli style attire with a yellow blouse and dhoti.
Leone will also be seen in a special dance number in the Kichcha Sudeep starrer, “Kotigobba 3.”
Buzz is that Manoj Bajpayee charged Rs.10 crore for “The Family Man 2,” while Samantha Akkineni’s remuneration was around Rs. 3 to 4 crore.
South actress Raashii Khanna, who makes her Hindi digital debut with Raj & DK’s next with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, has been roped in to play Ajay Devgn’s leading lady, originally played by Ruth Wilson, in the British crime-psychological series, in its digital remake and Devgn’s digital debut, “Rudra.”
Ajay Devgn is to be reportedly paid Rs. 125 crore for his digital debut, “Rudra – The Edge Of Darkness.” The deal also includes some cross-promotional activities for the Star Network like promo shoots, social media posts and appearances on reality shows.
Salman Khan seems to be keenly interested in South films lately. He will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, “Master,” starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Now, it is being reported that the actor has acquired the Hindi remake rights for Ravi Teja’s actioner “Khiladi” as well.
Ranbir Kapoor’s film with director Imtiaz Ali is on another subject and not musician Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic as it would repeat a musical from the two after “Rockstar.”
Vidya Balan will do a realistic slice-of-life drama challenging patriarchy for producers Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment, with whom she did “Tumhari Sulu,” which will go on floors after the lockdown rules are relaxed. Pratik Gandhi will be her leading man.
Shashank Khaitan has resumed the shoot of the comedy, “Mr. Lele,” with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, who have replaced Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.
“Angry Young Men,” a biopic series on Salim-Javed, will be directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.
Hrithik Roshan donated 10,000 masks within 24 hours to frontline workers through the I Love Mumbai Foundation. The actor has been doing charitable work quietly.
Jacqueline Fernandez and her South-based entrepreneur fiancé have been house-hunting between Bandra and Juhu. A sea-facing bungalow has been finalized for an astronomical figure, with an interior designer from France working on it. The entrepreneur will be shifting to Mumbai.
Karnesh Ssharma (note the spelling!) and Tripti Dimri are a twosome. Something interesting has come out of Sharma (Anushka Sharma’s producer brother)’s “Bbulbul,” also spelt with an extra letter, which released on OTT last year.
“Masaba Masaba Season 2” will be shot soon, and will have more of Neena Gupta’s life story, with Masaba Gupta in the cast, and the possibility of Vivian Richards coming in as well.
Kangana Ranaut will play Indira Gandhi in “Emergency,” directed by Sai Kabir of “Revolver Rani.”
Shweta Dhanwantary will star after “Why Cheat India” in R. Balki’s next with Dulquer Salmaan.
Jaya Bachchan makes her digital debut in Endemol’s Web series, “Sadabahar,” after son Abhishek Bachchan’s Web series, “Breathe: Into The Shadows.”
Raj & DK, “The Family Man” directors, will now direct a comedy set in Kama Sutra times.
Shah Rukh Khan stars in Atlee’s actioner in a dual role. He will play an intelligence agency officer as well as a law breaker. Karan Johar is reportedly co-producing this film.
Rohit Roy is set to direct brother Ronit Roy in a Web series. The two brothers were seen playing siblings in “Kaabil” (2017), their only film together.
An expert from the U.S. will come down to train Karan Deol in boxing for “Apne 2,” directed by Anil Sharma and starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
Ekta Kapoor has signed Alaya F. to play the lead in “U-Turn” based on a Kannada thriller.
Priyadarshan has confirmed a comic caper with the busy Akshay Kumar in 2022. This will be their seventh film together in a list that began with “Hera Pheri” in 2000 and also includes “Garam Masala,” “Bhagam Bhag,” “Bhool Bhulaiya,” “De Dana Dan” and Kumar’s home production “Khatta Meetha.”
The title of Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Satyanarayan Ki Katha” featuring Kartik Aaryan will be changed to avoid hurting religious sentiments.
Vidya Balan, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are the latest Indians invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have delivered their third child, a girl.
Director Aniruddha Roy “Pink” Chowdhury’s next film will have Yammi Gautam as a journalist.
The latest film that Akshay Kumar is said to have greenlit is the remake of Ram Kumar’s Tamil film, “Ratsasan” (2018), which is about an aspiring film director-turned-cop who hunts down a psychopath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.