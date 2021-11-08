MUMBAI — Salman Khan is paying Rs. 8.25 lakh a month as rent for a duplex in Bandra, Mumbai. Among the highest-paid actors, Khan has a farmhouse, a private jet, bungalows and more.
Rakesh Roshan has hinted that Hrithik Roshan will have “one song for sure” to sing himself in “Krrish 4.” Hrithik has earlier sung in his “Kites” (2010) as well in “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2013) and recited a few words in “Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage” (2002).
Meanwhile, Sussanne, ex-wife of Hrithik and Sanjay Khan’s daughter and rumored beau Arslan Goni showed their special fondness for each other at her 43rd birthday celebrations.
After “Sanju” in 2018, Ranbir Kapoor was not seen on screen. He will, however, have three releases in 2022—“Brahmastra,” “Shamshera” and “Animal.”
The producers of Salman Khan’s “Kabhi Edi Kabhi Diwali” have denied reports that the film has been shelved, just because Khan has readied “Antim: The Final Truth” and is shooting for “Tiger 3.” Buzz that the film was dropped after “Radhe” “flopped” is untrue, they declare, stating that a set is being constructed and songs are being recorded.
Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will co-star for the first time in Mudassar Aziz’s “Double XL.” About two fat women who are discriminated against, the film will be shot in London. Meanwhile, Aziz and Qureshi are said to be a couple in love.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s next, an adaptation of the novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.”
Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao co-star in Anubhav Sinha’s next film, the social “Bheed.” The two are already doing “Badhaai Do,” the sequel to “Badhaai Ho.”
Last month. J.P. Dutta became the first civilian to be presented with the Indian Armed Force’s Remembrance Flower—the Marigold. The event celebrated 50 years of victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war, depicted in part in Dutta’s 1997 super-hit “Border.”
Shraddha Kapoor will topline “Chaalbaaz in London,” which common director Pankaj Parashar says is a new story, not a remake or otherwise related to the 1989 success that has now become cult—“Chaalbaaz.”
Alia Bhatt is wearing a ring on which is inscribed the number 8, beau Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number.
Taapsee Pannu now complains that even the smaller heroes are reluctant to star in her author-backed movies!
