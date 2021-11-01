MUMBAI — Salman Khan and bête noire John Abraham will clash with their “Antim: The Final Truth” and “Satyameva Jayate 2” releasing on Nov. 26 and 25 respectively.
Ajay Devgn is badly missing his late action director ace father Veeru Devgan while working on “Into the Wild” with Bear Grylls.
“Sardar Udham” director Shoojit Sircar laments that his film “Shoebite” with Amitabh Bachchan has been ready since 2009 and awaits NOCs from L.A. collaborators. The film has been in limbo because of disputes between UTV, Fox (Star Studios) and some writers and collaborators from the US.
SonyLIV will present an eight-episode homage to the Pulwama attacks in “Pulwana Key No. 1026,” with Onir as director and showrunner.
Manik M. Jolly of the Gurkha Rifles Regiment has corrected the first poster of Akshay Kumar’s “Gorkha” over the ‘khukri’ shown in it. “The khukri is not a sword. The sharp edge is on the other side,” he corrected them. Kumar has vowed to correct errors in the film.
Aahana Kumra is developing a film and an eight-part web series.
Karan Johar is launching Anjini Dhawan, in his next film as big as “Student of the Year.” Anjini is the granddaughter of veteran Anil Dhawan and her parents are one-time actor Siddhartha Dhawan and TV actress Rakhi Tandon.
Shwetambari Soni and Vikram Bhatt knew each other for over two years but decided to marry only when their kids were okay with the union! Both were previously married.
Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director who is xcaught in a controversy after detaining Aryan Khan is husband to Marathi actor-director Kranti Redkar who also starred in “GangaaJal.”
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has sworn off OTT series claiming that with quantity the quality has severely gone down. This, when his own film choices have been nowhere memorable, smacks of nothing but ill-conceived conceit. Sigh!
Finally, after a song shot, “Brahmastra” featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be complete!
Hrithik Roshan gifted the action team of the remake of “Vikram Vedha” a pair of sports shoes each as a token of gratitude.
Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s daughter Manukriti Pahwa plays the lead in the rom-com “Yeh Mard Bechara.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.