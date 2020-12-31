MUMBAI—Bhumi Pednekar will begin shooting on New Year day for “Badhaai Ho 2” in Dehra Dun. Rajkummar Rao co-stars and Harshvardhan Kulkarni directs—he last directed “Hunterr.”
Salman Khan cut a birthday cake with a few close friends at his Panvel farmhouse Dec. 27, but decided not to celebrate it or the New Year as the industry lost so many people in 2020.
Nusrratt Bharuccha is doing a women-oriented comedy in “Janhit Mein Jaari” written and produced by Raaj “Dreamgirl” Shaandilyaa and directed by Omung Kumar.
Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter are reportedly an item. Now that links two more film families if it reaches a proper conclusion.
Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Ridhima Kapoor and family, went with Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan will bring in the New Year at the Ranthambhore wildlife sanctuary along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Ex-why-Zzzzz!
Sooraj R. Barjatya will take off with a family film in 2021 starring Amitabh Bachchan. The family film will have him play the patriarch.
In 2022, he will make his next film with Salman Khan, who is co-writing the movie in which a couple goes from being newlyweds to the autumn of their lives in a joint family. This film is inspired by Sooraj’s 32 year-old marriage to Vineeta.
Mithun Chakraborty toplines the latest Ram Gopal Varma film “12 O’Clock,” a horror drama that was shot within four months during the pandemic.
Shahid Kapoor has allotted six months to his web debut, a Raj & DK thriller.
Sonam Kapoor stars in the remake of Korean thriller, “Blind,” produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.
With “Bellbottom,” “Atrangi Re,” “Prithviraj” and now “Bachchan Pandey,” Akshay Kumar becomes the first big star, probably in the world, to have shot for four films in the last 10 months and the pandemic.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan star in the “Vikram Vedha” remake. The remake of the Tamil blockbuster is backed by Neeraj Pandey and is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.
Chandana Dixit, a playback singer in the 1990s who never made it big and had sung the chartbuster “Husn Hai Suhana” in the 1995 “Coolie No. 1,” has settled in the US after marriage and is training students in classical music for 18 years now. She was invited to record a part of the song in the new film of that name as the original recording had been technically damaged.
In a record, the mainstream film “Dhamaka” was entirely completed by director Ram Madhvani in 10 days with Kartik Aaryan. This miracle was made possible thanks to major prep through virtual workshops and a detailed storyboard and the complete shooting at Mumbai’s Renaissance Convention Centre & Hotel with the first two days reserved for photoshoots.
Katrina Kaif is looking after the Mountain View School, Madurai, which has been funded by her mother Suzanee Turquotte’s NGO since 2015. 200 students have so far become students there, with classes up to Std. IV.
“India Lockdown,” on events that took place during the pandemic, will be the next film of director Madhur Bhandarkar.
After her brother Rajeev Sen’s debut in a web series, Sushmita Sen’s beau, Rohman Saul, is making his debut with a music video, “Maula” with Erica Fernandes. Saul reportedly had to “take permission” from Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah to romance Erica!
Arjun Rampal almost turned down the film “Nail Polish” that had to be shot during the pandemic as he was concerned about his one year-old son Arik’s health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.