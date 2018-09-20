MUMBAI— Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction 19 years after “Kartoos” with “Sadak 2.” The director’s first film was “Manzielien Aur Bhi Hain” (1974) and his hits and successes among over 45 films include “Arth,” “Naam,” “Aashiqui,” “Sadak,” “Sir,” “Gumrah,” “Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke,” “Naajayaz” and more, besides acclaimed films like “Janam,” “Saaransh” and “Zakham.”
On the eve of his 70th birthday, Bhatt has announced his much-speculated return to direction: the sequel to his 1991 landmark “Sadak” starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Alia Bhatt took to Twitter to make the official announcement with a short teaser containing rushes from “Sadak” and tweeted: “SADAK 2 ❤️❤️ @MaheshNBhatt @PoojaB1972 @duttsanjay #AdityaRoyKapur #MukeshBhatt @VisheshFilms #Sadak2.”
The film will see both the stars come together again along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, who got his first hit with Bhatt’s “Aashiqui 2” in 2013, the remake of another Bhatt hit, “Aashiqui.” Not just that, this is also the first time that Mahesh Bhatt will be directing his daughter Alia and the first movie in which sisters Pooja and Alia will be seen together. Alia and Aditya play the young couple, while Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reprise their roles. In the original, a taxi driver (Sanjay Dutt) falls in love with a woman (Pooja) forced into prostitution and battles with her pimp (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) for her.
The original film was a Golden Jubilee and among the 10 biggest hits of that year, with chart-busting music from Nadeem-Shravan. T-Series was the presenter and co-producer of the film.
With trademark candor and honesty, Mahesh Bhatt described the feeling of being back in the driver’s seat: “Like the spider gets its thread from his own guts. The narrative is pulled out from my life. It's a film about living, loving and dealing with the anguish of the loss of a loved one.”
Producer Mukesh Bhatt added, "Though I have made so many films in the 32 years of Vishesh Films, “Sadak” has a very special place in my heart. My gladiator Mahesh Bhatt is back to perform in the arena once again. Sanjay Dutt and he have a magical past, and they share a bond that is beyond professional understanding. Alia is on board, Pooja is there and my daughter Sakshi is the co-producer of the film. The three sisters will be seen thus in important roles. I feel it is a very emotional moment for me to see this happening. “Sadak” is not just a project for me – it is very close to my heart. I know this journey will be the most fulfilling experience that I have had in so many years as a filmmaker and I am looking forward to it.”
The film is slated to release on Mar. 25, 2020.
