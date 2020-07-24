NEW DELHI — U.S.-based Bollywood event promoter Rehan Siddiqi has deep links with the Pakistan army and leaders of the country’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, top intelligence sources revealed to IANS.
During May 2019, Siddiqi met key army officials in the Lahore Cantonment during his visit to Pakistan. Blacklisted by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs for his anti-India propaganda through his FM radio station in Houston, Texas, Siddiqi is also a partner with Pakistan's Geo TV in hosting shows abroad.
The sources said that Siddiqi's Pakistan tour was intended to sign a deal with Ali Azmat and Salman Ahmed of the famous band ‘Junoon,’ based out of Lahore.
On May 14, 2019, Siddiqi turned up at Ali Azmat's residence at the Barren Bridge Colony near Lahore Cantonment. However, intelligence reports said that after meeting Azmat, the event promoter met key Pakistani army officials.
Sources also said that at the behest of a PTI minister, who visited the U.S. last year, Siddiqi's Houston-based 106.1 Hum FM radio hosted a series of talks having anti-India content.
Siddiqi, a Pakistani, has allegedly been known for his anti-India stance on the Kashmir issue. BJP's national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda had clearly hinted about Siddiqi's ISI connections and his business links with some Bollywood personalities in a recent tweet.
When the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced on April 12 that no member of FWICE will work with any Pakistani singer or artist, Siddiqi tried to approach some big stars of Bollywood to join hands with Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
On April 15, Siddiqi posted a comment on social media while opposing the FWICE's move, saying, "Please stop this drama now and pray to Unite,” along with a photograph of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
Siddiqi also has deeper connections with Pakistan's GEO TV, and most of his shows are presented by the channel. In February 2020, Siddiqi and two of his NRI colleagues took Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali to the U.S. The Sajjad Ali shows were presented by GEO TV. In all such shows, Pakistan's diplomats in the U.S. played a vital role, sources added.
Indian intelligence reports say that Siddiqi is close to some of the best names in Bollywood and has produced over 400 concerts in the U.S.
Siddiqi allegedly uses such concerts to further anti-India propaganda among the large audiences who readily buy tickets. Funds raised from such events allegedly go towards promoting Kashmir-related anti-India propaganda in the U.S.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has already taken action on a letter by Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale regarding Siddiqi's role and had blacklisted Siddiqi, and his close aides Rakesh Kaushal and Darshan Mehta.
The decision of the MHA was taken on the recommendations of the Consulate General of India in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.