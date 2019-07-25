MUMBAI—He has been a dream producer for 15 years now. Beginning with “Being Cyrus” (2004), he subsequently produced hits and successes like “Love Aaj Kal” (2009), “Cocktail” (2012), “Go Goa Gone” (2013), “Badlapur” (2015), “Hindi Medium” (2017), “Stree’ (2018) and “Luka Chhupi” (2019) besides the path-breaking “Finding Fanny” (2014). Not only has he introduced directors like Homi Adajania, Amar Kaushik and Laxman Utekar but also been the mentor of the first hits of names like Raj & Krishna and Sriram Raghavan.
Coming up from this one-man film factory with a difference are “Arjun Patiala” this week, “Bala” “Made In China,” “Roohi Afza,” “Angrezi Medium,” “Aaj Kal” and the Hindi remake of the National award-winning Marathi film, “Mala Aai Vhyaychaya.”
A catastrophic attempt at direction (“Raabta”) also taught Vijan a lot more about Hindi cinema. He was always an expert in music. And what has done through his multiple films are offer varied kinds of comedy, which is a feature in all his forthcoming films as well.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: You have made all kinds of comedies of late. Is that a mantra now?
A: I would not call them comedies. My films have humor, like “Made In China,” which is about an entrepreneur. “Bala” deals with the fact that Indians do not have respect for weaknesses like we call a bald man a “Ganju” or a fat man as “Motu” when addressing him. When the audience goes home, there should be a message coming through. But with entertainment, not in-your-face or in a boring manner.
“Luka Chhupi” addressed agendas made for multiple reasons, there was a subtle message on feminism in “Stree,” and “Angrezi Medium” is a father-daughter story that we wrapped three days back and deals with the aspiration to study abroad. “Aaj Kal” is about how love has changed over years, “Roohi Afza” is again based on an Indian folk legend like “Stree” and is a horror-comedy – the trilogy will be complete with “Munjha” that will roll next year. The intent is to have unique stories but with humor in them. Humor is the best way to communicate.
Q: Did your love for humor start from “Go Goa Gone?”
A: No, “Being Cyrus” had dark humor. So had “Badlapur” later. The idea has to click – it is as simple as that.
Q: You are a hands-on, not a mere moneybags, producer.
A: Yes, and my directors are better than me, but I am a better producer! (Smiles) I see scripts from an audience perspective. I would not give up on audience expectations. Between critical appreciation and audience expectations, I would always choose the latter.
And my directors are good, Acche logon ka zamana aa gaya hai (this is the time when we have good people). Filmmaking is a collaborative effort, and let’s just say that my opinion matters. Like we cast the film together, and for me, it is important that we cast an actor who loves the film and does not do it just for adding one more movie to his or her name.
The good part is that this is a very constructive process, and there is no insecurity. I need my directors, and they need me. We are doing a lot of content in-house, and my main job is to offer strong content to my directors.
Q: Your directors are generally doing better than most new names launched by more hyped banners.
A: Let us see! We will know in the films to come. I have no hesitation in giving breaks to new directors as I was new myself once. I do not also believe in the concept of contracts. I would feel that I am in jail if there was a contract. We just add value to each other’s contribution. Like Amar Kaushik was to direct the “Mala Aai…” remake but got so involved in “Bala,” which someone else was to direct. Amar was the creative producer, but he fell in love with it and decided he wanted to direct it himself. The Marathi remake has now gone to Laxman Utekar, my director in “Luka Chhupi.” He is a Maharashtrian, and he might be better at it. My directors and I work with each other as long as we LIKE to do so.
Q: Are there plans for a web series?
A: Yes, we have plans to take off next year, when we will be launching two shows, “Substitute” by Amar Kaushik and “Saas Bahu Okay.”
Q: There are allegations that the story of “Bala” has been taken from someone’s work.
A: Look, do you think that today is the time when we can steal anything? There are strict laws and associations. My film is based on a Bengali writer’s story, and he has registered it much before the other person did. I cannot say anything more as the matter is in court. But the truth will come out. I have made 15 films, and they have been all original. I have not even made a remake, except for the commitment to the Marathi film!
Q: How do you approach your films in general?
A: Robert De Niro once said that the most important decision to take is to decide which story to tell. We spend a long time in writing. We do not shortchange that – ever. Things are changing even in the audience likes. And all the new actors are so easy, and they want it as much as you do, so there is an actor on the sets. After that, the edit brings in the value. In many ways, a lot of my films have been experimental. “Luka Chhupi,” I think, was a bigger experiment than even “Stree.” And the format of “Arjun Patiala” has been completely new. We shot the film fast, but the editing took six to nine months. If the film works, a big chunk of the credit must go to Huzefa Lokhandwala, my editor.
