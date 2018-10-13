MUMBAI— The males in the film industry must be spending sleepless nights of late, with the culpable among them not knowing when their names will crop up, even for something they did a decade or more ago, and the innocent wondering who will accuse them, why and on what fake grounds.
As per the popular portal Bollywood Hungama, the “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama” series and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” director Luv Ranjan has been accused anonymously of making an aspiring actress feel uncomfortable during the auditions of “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama” in producer Kumar Mangat’s office.
He reportedly had asked her to strip down to her underwear and even asked her if she masturbated. The actress fled. She said that she later got a call from the makers stating that she had got the role and was called for rehearsals. Ranjan reportedly took her inside and began asking her uncomfortable questions about her virginity, causing her to leave the film. Her manager was told that nothing of this sort had happened.
The actress said that Ranjan later said that it was his process and that she had misunderstood him. She is now out of the country, and Ranjan stated that the allegations were absurd. The director has released an official statement that goes as follows:
“This has probably been the longest day of my life. Since the time I have read the allegations, I have been wanting to react to them. I have been wanting to shout out loud that everyone has gone mad, I have been wanting to scream that I am not this man, I have been wanting to clear my name. Friends and family have shown great support, support that has made me indebted to them for life.
“I am very aware of the fact I am the man who made ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ and it becomes very easy for someone who doesn’t know me personally to believe that I am guilty. Am I guilty? I have been wanting to scream out loud that I am not. I have never misbehaved with a woman, never touched a woman who isn’t in love with me and I with her, I haven’t sexted, flirted, molested or harassed a woman. I haven’t.
“After getting rid of my anger towards the whole thing I have come to realize a few things - It doesn’t matter that I believe I haven’t done anything wrong, what matters is that someone has felt wronged. I have made a lot of effort in life to make women around me feel safe and comfortable which women who have known me or worked with me will vouch for. I have never intended to hurt someone and taken utmost care to make sure that I don’t and in my heart I know I haven’t. But again what matters is that someone has felt hurt. Can I be so arrogant about myself to ignore that even if unintended, someone has got hurt. I can vouch for my intention but I can’t decide how someone should feel.
“It doesn’t matter that I don’t accept the narrative, what matters is that someone feels hurt enough to present this narrative. I am not the man that I am being portrayed as. I am not. I never was, I never will be.
“Yet I apologise to whoever I have caused hurt, whoever I have not made feel comfortable enough. I apologize for not being able to communicate my intent. I apologize for not being able to make someone feel that I am the man that I have aspired to be and I believe I am.”
Well, with such vague lingo, even readers are bound to misunderstand. Some lucidity and clarity of thought and expression would have made a world of difference at least now. And maybe even then!
