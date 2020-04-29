MUMBAI — One of Bollywood's finest actors is no more. He was just 54. The film industry April 29 took to social media to express sorrow as well as disbelief, and to express condolence to the bereaved family and to pray for his soul.
Irrfan Khan's "Piku" co-star Amitabh Bachchan referred to the actor as a "gracious colleague.” He tweeted: "Just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum .. Prayers and duas."
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of extremely talented actor Irrfan Khan ji. I pay my respect to him.”
Tamil cinema icon and politician Kamal Haasan shared how he was in awe of Irrfan's acting talent. The veteran actor-politician tweeted: "Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You're one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time."
Irrfan Khan's last film "Angrezi Medium" co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on Instagram: "It was an absolute honor sir. Rest in peace."
Another co-star from the same film, Pankaj Tripathi shared a post: "At times it becomes impossible to express how you are feeling, that's exactly what is happening with me Irrfan da.”
"Angrezi Medium" director Homi Adajania shared on Instagram: "We laughed about you dying... in fact we often abused your "uninvited guests" .... but I didn't think I'd feel so fuckin broken when I heard what I was expecting to hear for a while now. I am eternally grateful for walking a few steps of your journey with you. I am eternally grateful that I could call myself your friend.”
“I am eternally grateful for memories stuffed with so much joy, so much laughter in such little time. You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn't want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe. RIP #Irrfan," said Adjania.
Irrfan's "The Lunchbox" actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted: "Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan's passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India's lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer."
Irrfan's "Life In A Metro" co-star Shilpa Shetty Kundra exressed: "I'm numb today. I haven't been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that Irrfan was! We've lost a gem today, but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!"
Kangana Ranaut had shared the screen with Irrfan Khan in movies like "Life In A Metro" (2007) and "Kock Out" (2010). The actress' team shared on Twitter: "This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss "
Veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted: "Occasional meetings with Irrfan were always affectionate. I use to pray for his health since I heard about his illness.Saddened to hear of his untimely death. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this painful time. May you rest in heaven Irrfan.”
Irrfan's "Knock Out" (2010) and "D-Day" (2013) Sanjay Dutt shared that he has lost a "younger brother.” The actor tweeted: "He was fighting this war since a long time and just when I thought he had won it, life gave us a big jolt. He never gave up, he fought with a smile on his face and hope in his heart till the very last breath. The warmest, kindest soul I knew, I have lost a younger brother today. I will cherish all the beautiful memories I have with him for the rest of time and beyond. Having experienced this loss in my life before, I can't even begin to imagine the pain that his family must be going through. I sincerely pray that God give them the strength to deal with this tough time. Gone too soon brother!"
Irrfan Khan's 2008 film "Sunday" co-star Ajay Devgn tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan's untimely demise. It's an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan."
Sonam Kapoor revealed how her "Thank You" (2011) co-star Irrfan had encouraged her at a time when she was feeling low. The actress tweeted: "Rest in peace Irrfan sir. You have no idea what your kindness and encouragement meant to me at my lowest. My condolences to your family and loved ones."
Varun Dhawan expressed: "I loved watching every film of his. Whenever I interacted with him he always told me to be kind to people. His passion and love for acting was next to spirituality.”
