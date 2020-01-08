NEW DELHI – A host of Bollywood personalities came out in support of actress Deepika Padukone after she visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here to express solidarity with the students there who were victims of a violent attack by unidentified masked men Jan. 5 night.
Her visit was construed by many as an anti-national stance, and calls to boycott her new film have been trending online, although a large section of social media has also hailed her gesture. Rumors about the attacker’s ethnic identity also cropped up around the same time.
After Padukone’s visit to the campus Jan. 7 evening, actress Sonakshi Sinha tweeted Jan. 8: “No matter which political party you support, do you support violence? Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can’t sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up, & all those who spoke for speaking up. This is not the time to stay quiet.”
Bhumi Pednekar tweeted her support: “More power to you @deepikapadukone. Can’t wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand.”
Director Prakash Raj posted a picture of Deepika in different costumes in her past movies and tweeted: “Thank you @deepikapadukone... thank you for being a true INDIAN...”
Actress Konkona Sensharma posted a love emoji and wrote: “Respect!”
Director-producer and screenwriter Vikramaditya Motwane said: “Deepika’s stand is going to make a lot of young people question their parents, their peers and their government. Hopefully, they’ll go out and educate themselves. And not parrot everything authority tells them. She’s a true hero.”
Actress Nimrat Kaur gushed: “Leading from the front, the tallest #DeepikaPadukone.”
Producer-director Nikkhil Advani tweeted: “As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She, instead, chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT.”
Bollywood director Anubhav Sinha wrote: “I have been saying so. Women are stronger beings. RESPECT @deepikapadukone.”
Actress Sayani Gupta praised Padukone: “Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism.”
