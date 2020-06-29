MUMBAI — The humanitarian initiative, “Chhoti Si Asha-For Future of Our Children” is a joint endeavor by Rotary India, Rotary Club of Bombay, Aapka Colors and Wizcraft International Entertainment supported by Being Human-The Salman Khan Foundation and partnered by AskNestle.in and Finolex Pipes.
The donations link is live at https://bit.ly/ChhotiSiAsha, and to donate now, readers can also give a missed call to +917428212244 to get a payment link. The show aired on Aapka Colors, Colors Cineplex and Facebook June 28.
The fundraiser event was presented by Salman Khan, while Amitabh Bachchan recited a poem penned by Kausar Munir. Radhika Apte, RJ Malishka, Pooja Hegde and other celebrities narrated the real stories of Rotary’s initiatives that have impacted lakhs of disadvantaged children and families over the years, while A. R. Rahman will regale the viewers with his music.
Sonu Sood shared his stories of philanthropy through a video diary featuring migrant laborers and their children. Sunil Grover lightened the mood and spread some smiles with his special performance too. The event was also marked by some of the best past performances by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, Amit Trivedi, Pritam, Shankar Mahadevan, Salim-Sulaiman, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, B. Praak, Benny Dayal, Bhoomi Trivedi and many more.
The program also featured celebrities and musicians such as Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditi Singh Sharma, Alaya F, Altamash Faridi, Antara Mishra, Daisy Shah, Dia Mirza, Divya Kumar, Haricharan, Hrithik Roshan, Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kamaal Khan, Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde, Radhika Madan, Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Mukti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Vicky Kaushal and many more giving the message of hope, positivity, and solidarity through poetry, singing, stand-up comedy, dance, and music.
Supporting the people’s initiative would be key government dignitaries as well. The show will commit the funds raised towards the work being undertaken for the immediate Covid-19 relief work and long-term projects in the area of nutrition, health, education, and skill development.
Said Khan, “Being Human is delighted to participate in this endeavor for the future of our children. The good that we do in the present will decide a better future.”
