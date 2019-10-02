MUMBAI — Actor, producer and director Dheeraj Kumar celebrated his birthday at his company, Creative Eye Limited’s office. The entire team comprising of producer Sunil Gupta, head of film and television Sandhya Riaz, project head Ajju Asghar Ali, personal secretary Suvarna Deolekar, casting director Prashant Joshi, studio head Bakshi and the entire team gave him a pleasant surprise when Kumar walked into the office.
Kumar has entered his 75th year. On this occasion, he said that Creative Eye was initiated in the year 1985 and since then, the company have created more than 14,000 hours of programming. He credited the entire team for this success and praised his colleagues, staff and everyone present.
Kumar made his debut in the 1970 film “Raton Ka Raja” and acted in several films before finding his true niche in television in the last 34 years. He ahs acted in more than 25 films and been involved in over 40 TV serials.
The company is marching ahead and plans to enter the zone of web series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.