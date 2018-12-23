MUMBAI— 2019 will also be rich in newcomers like 2018. And there is the same mix of people from film families and fresh newcomers from outside.
Alaia F. seems to be the first actress after Jayshree T. in the ‘70s who will be known by a name and an initial. She plays the lead in “Jawaani Jaaneman” produced by Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Her full name stands for Alaia Furniturewala, and she is Pooja Bedi’s daughter and thus Kabir Bedi’s granddaughter.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, and Mahaveer Jain produce a film directed by Mangesh Hadawale and starring Sharmin Segal and Meezaan Jafri. Sharmin is Bhansali’s niece and daughter to his sister Bela Segal, while Meeshan is Jaaved Jafferi’s son and thus grandson to comedian Jagdeep.
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif stars in “It’s Time To Dance.” And Anmol Thakeria (Poonam Dhillon’s son) and Jhataleka Malhotra star in another Bhansali production called “Tuesdays and Fridays.” The film is directed by Taranveer Singh and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar again.
Abhimanyu Dassani begins his career in the RSVP film “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota” directed by Vasan Bala. And Mrunal Thakur romances Hrithik Roshan in “Super 30.”
Of course, how can we miss out Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Karan Johar’s Punit Malhotra-directed “Student Of The Year 2?” And hopefully also Karan Deol, Dharmendra’s grandson along with him in “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas?”
