MUMBAI — It has been eleven years since the ghastly terror attacks shook Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008. The Bollywood fraternity has taken to social media to remember the martyrs and offer condolences to their families.
Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a tweet by a user who shared the last photo martyr Tukaram Omble of the Mumbai police force, who laid down his life fighting the terrorists.
The tweet reads: "Our brave hero of 26/11 #TukaramOmble who took around 40 rounds from the AK47 of Ajmal Kasab but captured him alive. We salute you million times Tukaram Omble Ji you will be live in our hearts forever #MumbaiTerrorAttack #mumbaiterrorattacks #MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget". Sharing the tweet, Big B wrote, "salute..in the sacrifice and the honour.."
Bachchan also shared a poem tweeted by a fan, written by his father the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. A few lines of the poem read: "For these inhuman, wrongful, erroneous, horrendous criminal deeds, who took the responsibility? May these blood stains remain imprinted on the door of the poet so that they reflect and recite immortality, the pain and anguish of deeds."
Other Bollywood actors and filmmakers also expressed grief and remembered the heroes who laid down their lives.
Ayushmann Khurrana posted: "Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind."
Anushka Sharma tweeted: "A humble salute to all the martyrs of the ghastly and horrific 26/11 terror attacks. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with the families of all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in this incident #NeverForget Jai Hind."
Remembering the martyrs, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks".
Nimrat Kaur posted: "Thinking of all who braved the heinous events that took place 11 years ago today in my home city Mumbai and hurt all our hearts so deep. Prayers and thoughts to all affected and a big salute to all the daredevils who fearlessly fought the #MumbaiAttacks."
Koena Mitra shared: "Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack."
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed: "From @MumbaiPolice, our armed forces, @TajHotels @OberoiHotels @TridentHotels staff, many laid down their lives. To pay tribute to these martyrs we need to be selfless like them & do an act of complete selflessness in their honor #MumbaiTerrorAttack #MumbaiAttacks.”
