Aug. 5 a red-letter day for Lata Mangeshkar—thrice over!
Aug. 5 remains a red-letter day for Hindi cinema. Not only was the biggest hit of the 1960s and also a perennial classic, “Mughal-E-Azam” released on that day (it has completed 60 years), but also “Betaab” in 1983 and “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!...” (the biggest hit of the entire 1990s) in 1994. Incredibly, Lata Mangeshkar remains the only common point in all the three films!
“Tiger 3” to be officially announced Sep. 27
The third film in their biggest franchise, “Tiger 3,” will be formally announced by Yash Raj Films on their late founder Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary Sep. 27. To be headlined once again by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Aditya Chopra and Jaideep Sahni have developed the story and screenplay. It is expected to be Salman Khan’s biggest film in terms of scale, and will be shot across various countries. And reports suggest that Maneesh Sharma will direct the film to give a new perspective to the franchise.This is also the golden jubilee year for Yash Raj Films, which was launched in 1971.
Hollywood studio signs Ashutosh Gowariker
Hollywood studio Alcon Entertainment, which made films like “Blade Runner 2049,” is reportedly going to work with Ashutosh Gowariker on an international musical series for which casting is being done. Reportedly, the director’s work in “Lagaan” and “Jodhaa Akbar” impressed them, and a recce would have been done by now if the pandemic had not happened.
Foreign shoots no longer foreign to Hindi films
Foreign locations, that were preferred by Indian filmmakers for one or more of the following reasons: adding to a film’s glamour quotient and look, cutting of red-tape and disturbances in shoots, subsidies from the countries and finally concentration by stars on one project on location, is now in fashion also because of freedom from the virus. After “:Bellbottom” in Scotland, Aamir Khan plans to re-create Punjab in Turkey and Georgia (!!), while Shakun Batra will shoot his Deepika Padukone-Ananya Panday-Siddhanth Chaturvedi film in Sri Lanka, and the next season of Amazon’s “Four More Shot Please” might shoot in UK even more than the originally planned Italy.
S.P. Balasubramaniam tells fans not to worry
S.P. Balasubramaniam has tested positive and has messaged fans not to worry about him or call up. Reports suggest he might be in hospital only for a few days. The singer-composer-actor, who was a hot name for a while in Hindi films, last recorded for a Mumbai film in the 2013 “Chennai Express.” But Shah Rukh Khan decided to remove the song and replaced it with “Lungi Dance,” and that is how Yo Yo Honey Singh was born in Hindi cinema!
Bipasha-Karan back, this time in web series
Five years after their 2015 “Alone,” Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are reuniting in Vikram Bhatt’s new web series “Dangerous,” to be aired on MX Player. The trailer of this psychological crime thriller dropped Aug. 6. The series is about Aditya Dhanraj, a struggling entrepreneur, whose wife goes missing. His ex-girlfriend (Bipasha Basu) is the cop in charge of the case. Directed by Bhushan Patel, the series also stars Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora and is set to premiere Aug. 15.
