NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, 77, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital Aug. 2 after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.
His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.
Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering.
Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, Jaya, was not hit by the coronavirus.
IANS adds from Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is heading home after testing Covid-19 negative, shared his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Aug. 2.
"@juniorbachchan my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him," Abhishek tweeted.
Abhishek also informed his fans that "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital.”
But he thanked all his well-wishers for "your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”
