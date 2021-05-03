MUMBAI – As Bollywood celebs participate in the fight against COVID-19, actor Sonu Sood recently arranged for a critically ill Covid patient to be airlifted from Jhansi to Hyderabad after doctors at the local hospital said treatment wouldn't be possible in Jhansi any longer.
The patient Kailash Agarwal's CT score was just a point below the highest permissible limit and the family, while searching for a hospital with better infrastructure, put in a request to Sood.
The actor and his team got into action, which led to availability of an ICU bed with ventilator facility in Hyderabad.
"Doctors had asked the patient to be shifted to a bigger hospital, and the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done. As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and it was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. The treatment is going on well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best," Sood told IANS.
As per the latest reports, the patient is stable and is responding to treatment.
Sood on May 3 evening thanked actress Priyanka Chopra for backing his appeal for free education to children of those who lost their lives to Covid, even as many fans pitched his name for the next prime minister of India.
"Thanks a ton Priyanka for your support. I promise we will make this happen," Sood wrote to Chopra, along with a folded hands emoji.
His post came in reply to Chopra's long tweet earlier in the day, agreeing with his appeal and hailing him as a "visionary philanthropist."
"Have you heard of visionary philanthropists? My colleague @sonu_sood is one such. He thinks and plans ahead. Think this one out carefully because the impact is long-term and it involves children – amongst the many horror stories of the pandemic, this is regarding those children who have lost one or both parents due to Covid-19. The disruption, for many, sadly leads to a complete stop in their education due to the combination of loss and economic factors due to that loss.
"Firstly, I am inspired that Sonu made this critical observation. Secondly, in typical Sonu style, he has also thought of a solution and come up with some suggestions for action. Sonu's suggestion is to both the state and central governments to ensure free education for all children affected by Covid. Whatever stage of studies they are at —school, college, or pursuing higher studies. The aim is not to allow a pause and definitely not for the lack of finance. If ignored, a huge number of children would be left without the opportunity as adults.”
Chopra, meanwhile, has started a fundraiser hoping to raise one million dollars for Covid medicine supply in India.
As India struggles with the second wave of COVID-19, many Bollywood celebrities are extending a helping hand.
Author Twinkle Khanna announced on Instagram April 27 that she along with her husband, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, were donating 100 oxygen concentrators in an effort to contribute to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Actor Ajay Devgn, along with a few colleagues of the film fraternity, has helped the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to set up an emergency medical unit at Shivaji Park in the city.
The municipal body has converted Bharat Scouts and Guides Hall in the Park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility, with ventilators, oxygen support and para monitors. Devgn contributed funds for the effort through his social service wing NY Foundations.
Standup comic and actor Vir Das announced May 3 that he has raised about Rs. 7 lakh from hosting a charity show for doctors and nurses.
Actor Deepika Padukone May 2 shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of surging Covid pandemic.
Actor Kunal Jaisingh has been providing milk and food to people living in the slums.
Bollywood stars have been using their social media platforms to pitch in with assistance for the Covid-affected people over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.
Almost every B-Town celebrity has also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumors and stay safe.
ANI adds: Salman Khan and Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal have started an initiative to provide food packets to frontline workers through their Chinese restaurant ‘Bhaijaanz.’ The initiative’s target is to provide meals to at least 5,000 frontline workers, including police personnel, health workers and people living in containment zones.
Actor Suniel Shetty has joined an initiative to provide free oxygen concentrators.
“We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators,” he tweeted April 27.
Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online celebrity fundraising platform, ‘Fankind,’ has been silently working all through the pandemic to help people across India.
The brother-sister duo raised over Rs. 1 crore and helped over 30,000 people and their families in need.
The “Ishaqzaade” star said, "The pandemic has made us stare at an abyss of suffering. It has made us all step forward and help as many people as possible in our own, unique way… From monthly ration kits to hot meals, to cash in hand for migrant workers, to providing hygiene kits for COVID-19 prevention, the initiative has managed to touch the lives of many and hopefully has helped them in a small way to fight the virus and its far-reaching devastating impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.