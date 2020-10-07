MUMBAI – Bollywood celebrities are extremely happy to hear the decision of the Bombay High court granting conditional bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
“Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY,” filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted.
Actress Taapsee Pannu hoped Chakraborty’s time in jail “has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.”
“Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her. Life is Unfair but at least it’s not over as yet,” she added.
Actor Farhan Akhtar took a dig at the news anchors who reported against Chakraborty.
“Any shrill anchors apologizing for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now ... they’re notorious for that,” he wrote on Twitter.
Writer Kanika Dhillon tweeted: “Finally@Tweet2Rhea #RHEACHAKRABORTY gets Bail.”
Ali Fazal and Hansal Mehta, too, hailed the court’s decision.
“Thank God,” Ali Fazal tweeted.
“Go get some rest girl,” Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter.
The court set the bail amount at Rs. one lakh for Rhea, and for Rs. 50,000 each for Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.
However, Justice Kotwal rejected the bail pleas by Showik Chakraborty, Rhea’s brother, and Abdul Basit Parihar.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: Ever since Rajput’s death June 14, fans, not just in India but across the world, have been demanding justice for the late actor.
In the U.S., billboards dedicated to him have been put up in various cities. One such city was Jackson, Mississippi, where two billboards demanding #Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput were installed by Babu Patel, an Indian American community leader and president of the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Inc., Mississippi chapter.
Similar billboards have been installed in California and Georgia as well by his fans.
