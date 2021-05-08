MUMBAI — Abhishek Bachchan has appealed to fans to fight the pandemic with a tweet: “Today we join hands to come together to help India fight COVID-19.”
“For every rupee raised our key event donors will match up to 7.5 crores in proceeds. I stand for India, I BREATHE FOR INDIA- do you?”
Bachchan has provided a link to donate to a virtual fundraiser to be held live May 9, 6 p.m. IST, which will be hosted by Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallbhjee, “I Breathe for India” that will also feature luminaries like Sri Sri Ravi Sankar, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Rana Dagubatti, Karan Johar and others.
Donations can be made here: https://bit.ly/3evEGzX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.