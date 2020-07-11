NEW DELHI (AP) — Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, the Bollywood superstar announced July 11 on Twitter.
Bachchan, 77, said in the tweet that his family and staff have also undergone tests and are awaiting results. He appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.
The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.
The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. His wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. Their son, Abhishek, and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are Bollywood superstars as well.
Abhishek Bachchan, who is 44, tweeted July 11 that he also has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized.
“Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”
The elder Bachchan’s breakthrough performance came in the 1973 film “Zanjeer” and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes and deep voice.
He briefly entered politics in 1985 but resigned his seat in Parliament mid-term when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s administration became ensnared in corruption.
Bachchan returned to film in the 1990s and made a rare Hollywood film appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby.”
He embraced social media, engaging with fans using Twitter and Tumblr and served as host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” India’s version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”
In 2015, the actor revealed that he had been treated for Hepatitis B for more than two decades and lost more than 75% of his liver to the disease.
Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Bangalore are among the Indian cities worst hit by the coronavirus.
On July 11, India’s coronavirus caseload crossed 800,000 with the biggest spike of 27,114 cases reported in the past 24 hours. The new confirmed cases took the national total to 820,916. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The Health Ministry also reported another 519 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 22,123.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
IANS adds from Mumbai: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital July 11. "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" tweeted @SrBachchan.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 antigen test reports of Jaya Bachchan, her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grand-daughter Aaradhya are negative, while swab test results are awaited.
This was reported by zeenews.india.com after Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, confirmed in separate tweets that they had been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus infection.
At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation. Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues.
Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in "Badla" last year, wrote on social media: "And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!"
Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: "Get well soon sir."
"Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery," tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.
"Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!" wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.
Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Get well soon Amit ji."
Neha Dhupia wrote: "Sending you tons of love and best wishes... Please take care... you ll be okay very soon!"
"Get well soon sir," wished Sonu Sood.
Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues late Saturday.
Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo,” co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally.
His upcoming films are "Chehre,” "Jhund" and "Brahmastra.” He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.