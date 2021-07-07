MUMBAI – Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of July 7, his family and aides said.
"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet.
Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues. His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope.
