(Left) Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive to cast their votes. (Right) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives with son, Taimur, to cast her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Apr. 29. (IANS photo)