MUMBAI — In his address to the nation Mar. 19 on the global coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the people that they have never disappointed him whenever he has asked them for anything, whatever it may be. “Today, I am asking something of 130 crore Indians: I want some weeks from your life, some time from you. Until now, science has not yet found a way to cure Coronavirus, nor has a vaccine been found.”
He lauded the nations that took good and responsible actions with which the citizens cooperated, and said, “We need two prominent weapons to tackle this—determination and patience. The determination must be enhanced. In such an epidemic, only one belief works: If we are healthy, so will the world be.”
He stressed on the vital aspect of social distancing, as he asked for a very important aspect: “Janta Curfew” for the people by the people, Mar. 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. During these 14 hours, no one should step out, but for doctors and other essential services. The success of this will make us ready to face the challenges, he said.
The film industry has widely appreciated this and as the PM’s directive, they have spread this initiative on social media. For doctors, nurses and other medical and social workers across all genres, including media and services that take on these duties selflessly, and are like forces protecting us against the virus, Modi emphasized that the people should thank such people for five minutes from 5 p.m. by clapping, beating plates or ringing bells. “We must encourage, thank and salute these people. We must express our gratitude to these wonderful people.”
The industry is raving over these initiatives and requests and everything else the government, maligned by vested interests just some weeks ago, has done and is doing. Happily, this also includes a few of the opponents of the government within the film industry, while those who cannot possibly spew their normal venom now, are just conveniently silent.
Messages, as tweets and as videos, are going viral. Anushka Sharma has even framed her tweet that has to be seen before being read.
Hrithik Roshan: The assuring words & calm demeanor of our leader honourable PM @narendramodi Ji gave me comfort. I pledge to follow your instructions Sir, and my respect to all the silent heroes for their relentless work in public interest.
Ajay Devgn: Fellow Indians, Namaskar A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe
Parineeti Chopra:I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic.
Also highlighting a few points below that must be addressed:
- Social Distancing is KEY
- Do not indulge in Panic Buying
- We should be vigilant & avoid stepping out only until necessary
I will do my bit, I hope you do too
Stay at HOME!
Bhumi Pednekar: Social distancing, understanding the importance of being indoors and maintaining personal hygiene will be key to fighting this pandemic.
Randeep Hooda: Precaution is the key, not panic. Let's abide by the guidelines & follow the #JantaCurfew. Also,let's make sure we enable those who help us in following the guidelines & take care of their financial needs to the best of our capabilities!
Amitabh Bachchan: I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances. BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION!
Dharmendra: Be at home, take it as an opportunity to get rid of some bad habits by doing yoga and exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.