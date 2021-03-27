bollywoodlife awards

MUMBAI—Zee Digital announced the winners of the biggest digital event of the year, BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021. The one-of-a-kind celebration of the outstanding performers, creators, and influencers across Bollywood, OTT, Television, South Cinema, Bhojpuri films and Social Media concluded in a glamour-packed virtual show.

Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Rajkumar Rao- Patralekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy, Alaya F., Aly Goni, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Arshad Warsi, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Ravi Kishan, Rashmika Mandanna, Yashraj Mukhate, Ashish Chanchalani, CarryMinati and Kanika Maan bagged some of the big wins.

Over the last few weeks, the audience not only nominated but also voted for their favorites across 60 categories. Joining the audience to choose the best out of the best was an esteemed jury panel with celebrities like Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tina Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala. The gala digital awards show was hosted by everyone’s favorite “Bhabhi ji,” actress Saumya Tandon and RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare.

As a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, there were special dance performances on some of the most loved songs starring him.

With an endeavor to truly celebrate the world of entertainment like no other award show in the country, the ceremony culminated with a star-studded conclave featuring two panel discussions. Celebrities Neetu Chandra, Aahana Kumra, Anupriya Goenka, Urvashi Dholakia, producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, producer, writer, director Palki Malhotra, screenwriter Mayur Puri, senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala and film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi came together to discuss the future of entertainment, the lessons learned in the OTT culture and the trends in content creation and consumption.

Commenting on the success of the awards, Rohit Chadda, ceo of Zee Digital said, “This year the response has been truly great and we would like to congratulate all the winners of BollywoodLife.com Awards2021,whose work have been appreciated by their fans and the jury members.”

He added, “Also, I would like to thank my entire team of Zee Digital, esteemed jury members, celebrity speakers, loving audience and all the deserving participants for making this edition a big success.”

The recorded version of the digital award ceremony can still be viewed on BollywoodLife.com’s website and all its social media platforms along with ZEE5.

Here are the winners:

Category Name

Sub Category Name

Winner

Bollywood

Social Media King

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood

Social Media Queen

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Social Media Swag Star (Male)

Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood

Social Media Swag Star (Female)

Nora Fatehi

Bollywood

Social Media Couple of the Year

Rajkummar-Patralekha

Bollywood

Troll Assassin of the Year

Richa Chadha

Bollywood

Most Woke Celeb of the year

Sonu Sood

Bollywood

Most Awaited Social Media Debut for 2021

Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood

Most Powerful Performance Male

Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood

Most Powerful Performance Female

Alaya F

   

Television

Most Popular TV Diva

Surbhi Chandna

Television

TV Dapper Dude

Sidharth Shukla

Television

Best Social Media Couple

Sidharth-Shehnaaz

Television

P.C. Chandra Jewellers Selfie Star Award

Mouni Roy

Television

Best TV Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Television

Best TV Actress

Shivangi Joshi

Television

Best Actor

Shaheer Sheikh

Television

Fittest Actor

Erica Fernandes

Television

Fan Friendly Star

Aly Goni

Television

Best Debut Show

Anupamaa

Television

Best Comeback Show

Mahabharat

   

Social

Best Original Content Creator

Ashish Chanchlani

Social

Original Youtube star

CarryMinati

Social

Best Reels

Kanika Mann

Social

Best Musician on Youtube

Yashraj Mukhate

Social

Most Popular Comedian

Zakir Khan

Social

Best Lifestyle Blogger

Gaurav Taneja

Social

Best Entertainer

Mithila Palkar

Social

Most Popular Song

Teri Aankhon Mein

Social

Best Fitness Blogger

Ranveer Allahbadia

Social

Best Beauty Blogger

Shreya Jain

Social

Best Short Format Platform

Moj

   

Bhojpuri

Social Media King

Khesari Lal Yadav

Bhojpuri

Troll Assassin of the Year

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri

Most Popular Star

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri

Social Media Queen

Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri

Viral Song of the Year

Kamar Load Sahi Na

   

South Movies

Best Actor

Allu Arjun

South Movies

Best Actress

Rashmika Mandanna

South Movies

Best Director

Trivikram Srinivas

South Movies

Best Script

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

South Movies

Best Supporting Role (Male/Female)

Sushanth

South Movies

Best Film

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

South Movies

Best Song

Ramuloo Ramulaa

South Movies

Best Cinematography

P. S. Vinod

South Movies

Best Scene of the Year

Boardroom Meeting

South Movies

Best Music

S. Thaman

   

OTT

Best Actor

Arshad Warsi

OTT

Best Actress

Kirti Kulhari

OTT

Most Popular Web Series

Aashram

OTT

Best Director

Hansal Mehta

OTT

Best Script

Asur

OTT

Best Supporting Actress

Neena Gupta

OTT

Best Supporting Actor

Amit Sadh

OTT

Best Comedy Show

A Simple Murder - Amit Sial and Zeeshan Ayyub

OTT

Best Family Drama

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3

OTT

Fresh Face of the Year - Male

Mir Sarwar

OTT

Fresh Face of the Year - Female

Shreya Chaudhary

OTT

Best Silent & Powerful Performance

Bo

