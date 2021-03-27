MUMBAI—Zee Digital announced the winners of the biggest digital event of the year, BollywoodLife.com Awards 2021. The one-of-a-kind celebration of the outstanding performers, creators, and influencers across Bollywood, OTT, Television, South Cinema, Bhojpuri films and Social Media concluded in a glamour-packed virtual show.
Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Rajkumar Rao- Patralekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Mouni Roy, Alaya F., Aly Goni, Sidharth Shukla, Surbhi Chandna, Arshad Warsi, Shivangi Joshi, Shaheer Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Ravi Kishan, Rashmika Mandanna, Yashraj Mukhate, Ashish Chanchalani, CarryMinati and Kanika Maan bagged some of the big wins.
Over the last few weeks, the audience not only nominated but also voted for their favorites across 60 categories. Joining the audience to choose the best out of the best was an esteemed jury panel with celebrities like Gulshan Grover, Tarun Mansukhani, Urvashi Dholakia, Tina Datta, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Akshaye Rathi and Ramesh Bala. The gala digital awards show was hosted by everyone’s favorite “Bhabhi ji,” actress Saumya Tandon and RJ and actor Pritam Pyaare.
As a tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, there were special dance performances on some of the most loved songs starring him.
With an endeavor to truly celebrate the world of entertainment like no other award show in the country, the ceremony culminated with a star-studded conclave featuring two panel discussions. Celebrities Neetu Chandra, Aahana Kumra, Anupriya Goenka, Urvashi Dholakia, producer and actress Divya Khosla Kumar, producer, writer, director Palki Malhotra, screenwriter Mayur Puri, senior trade analyst Ramesh Bala and film exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi came together to discuss the future of entertainment, the lessons learned in the OTT culture and the trends in content creation and consumption.
Commenting on the success of the awards, Rohit Chadda, ceo of Zee Digital said, “This year the response has been truly great and we would like to congratulate all the winners of BollywoodLife.com Awards2021,whose work have been appreciated by their fans and the jury members.”
He added, “Also, I would like to thank my entire team of Zee Digital, esteemed jury members, celebrity speakers, loving audience and all the deserving participants for making this edition a big success.”
The recorded version of the digital award ceremony can still be viewed on BollywoodLife.com’s website and all its social media platforms along with ZEE5.
Here are the winners:
Category Name
Sub Category Name
Winner
Bollywood
Social Media King
Ranveer Singh
Bollywood
Social Media Queen
Deepika Padukone
Bollywood
Social Media Swag Star (Male)
Rajkummar Rao
Bollywood
Social Media Swag Star (Female)
Nora Fatehi
Bollywood
Social Media Couple of the Year
Rajkummar-Patralekha
Bollywood
Troll Assassin of the Year
Richa Chadha
Bollywood
Most Woke Celeb of the year
Sonu Sood
Bollywood
Most Awaited Social Media Debut for 2021
Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood
Most Powerful Performance Male
Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood
Most Powerful Performance Female
Alaya F
Television
Most Popular TV Diva
Surbhi Chandna
Television
TV Dapper Dude
Sidharth Shukla
Television
Best Social Media Couple
Sidharth-Shehnaaz
Television
P.C. Chandra Jewellers Selfie Star Award
Mouni Roy
Television
Best TV Show
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Television
Best TV Actress
Shivangi Joshi
Television
Best Actor
Shaheer Sheikh
Television
Fittest Actor
Erica Fernandes
Television
Fan Friendly Star
Aly Goni
Television
Best Debut Show
Anupamaa
Television
Best Comeback Show
Mahabharat
Social
Best Original Content Creator
Ashish Chanchlani
Social
Original Youtube star
CarryMinati
Social
Best Reels
Kanika Mann
Social
Best Musician on Youtube
Yashraj Mukhate
Social
Most Popular Comedian
Zakir Khan
Social
Best Lifestyle Blogger
Gaurav Taneja
Social
Best Entertainer
Mithila Palkar
Social
Most Popular Song
Teri Aankhon Mein
Social
Best Fitness Blogger
Ranveer Allahbadia
Social
Best Beauty Blogger
Shreya Jain
Social
Best Short Format Platform
Moj
Bhojpuri
Social Media King
Khesari Lal Yadav
Bhojpuri
Troll Assassin of the Year
Ravi Kishan
Bhojpuri
Most Popular Star
Ravi Kishan
Bhojpuri
Social Media Queen
Rani Chatterjee
Bhojpuri
Viral Song of the Year
Kamar Load Sahi Na
South Movies
Best Actor
Allu Arjun
South Movies
Best Actress
Rashmika Mandanna
South Movies
Best Director
Trivikram Srinivas
South Movies
Best Script
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
South Movies
Best Supporting Role (Male/Female)
Sushanth
South Movies
Best Film
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
South Movies
Best Song
Ramuloo Ramulaa
South Movies
Best Cinematography
P. S. Vinod
South Movies
Best Scene of the Year
Boardroom Meeting
South Movies
Best Music
S. Thaman
OTT
Best Actor
Arshad Warsi
OTT
Best Actress
Kirti Kulhari
OTT
Most Popular Web Series
Aashram
OTT
Best Director
Hansal Mehta
OTT
Best Script
Asur
OTT
Best Supporting Actress
Neena Gupta
OTT
Best Supporting Actor
Amit Sadh
OTT
Best Comedy Show
A Simple Murder - Amit Sial and Zeeshan Ayyub
OTT
Best Family Drama
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3
OTT
Fresh Face of the Year - Male
Mir Sarwar
OTT
Fresh Face of the Year - Female
Shreya Chaudhary
OTT
Best Silent & Powerful Performance
Bo
