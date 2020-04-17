MUMBAI — The record-breaking film “3 Idiots” starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani, hit theatres more than 10 years ago.
The film is also noted as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2009. It also marks one of Boman Irani’s best roles as the epitome of discipline, the university dean, Viru Sahastrabuddhe, for which he won the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor and a Star-Screen Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role.
In a candid conversation with Boman Irani, he spoke at length about his experience shooting at the IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Bangalore campus: “Bangalore was great. I asked the production which hotel we would be staying in Bangalore. IIM campus was the reply. I was taken aback initially. But it was Aamir’s idea and a masterstroke. We stayed in the campus and we used to walk or cycle to work. I think it was very convenient, as it helped build camaraderie between the entire unit and students.”
Irani adds, “We weren’t a disturbance to them, we were a part of the furniture and that’s what I think was the most beautiful part. The boys, Aamir, Maddy and Sharman, actually felt like students. It wasn’t fun for me initially, I used to cycle around the campus and walk around the passages the whole day. When people used to wish me, I used to bark back at them. They used to wonder, ‘Who’s this guy?’ The students probably thought I was a new teacher who was very grumpy all the time!”
He goes on, “A lot of kids come to me now and tell me how much they love the movie and I am surprised because some of them must have been five or 10 years old at that time. The telecast of such films helps people relate to them and the characters. I am pleasantly surprised that people actually like an unhappy character like Virus, because he is so negative. I never thought Virus would be a character people would catch on with because of his negativity, but it seems that more times the people watch this movie, the character becomes more relatable.”
The actor also feels that the character saw redemption in the end and that is what has made him relatable. “I am so grateful that the film is so loved,” he says. “People should choose to love a character and the viewers have the real power over cinema. It is because of their love and appreciation for the characters in this movie that it has come so far. The film is special for us because it is special for them. Ten years from now, I hope I can say the same thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.