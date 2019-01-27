MUMBAI—After being many things in life, actor-performer-anchor-musician and photographer Boman Irani will start a new chapter in his life. He launched his own production house, Irani Movietone, Jan. 24 at an early morning event at the J.W. Marriott. The veteran was accompanied by his wife, sons, daughter-in-law and grandson.
The 10.15 a.m. event began on the dot. Emceeing the event himself with great wit, Irani introduced Amitabh Bachchan, who formally unveiled the logo through a small retro-toned film that Irani had shot (which also features his father). Irani revealed that instead of reprimanding him for watching a film by bunking class, his mother, a fan of Bachchan, had asked him how the actor had performed in the movie he had watched – “Amar Akbar Anthony!”
Bachchan reciprocated by stating that “This gentleman had upstaged me in all the movies we have done together!” and hoped to do many more films with him. He termed him the perfect Parsi for his correctness and punctuality.
The Irani family then presented Bachchan with a special “Kahaara” shawl, a classic Parsi-style embroidered garment with inscriptions in 15 languages including Marathi, Sanskrit, other Indian languages and even Chinese. Bachchan remarked that on Feb. 15, he would be completing 50 years in cinema and that this was one of the best gifts possible on such an occasion.
Instead of the usual gala party, Irani had opted for a very special way of celebrating this new journey – he had arranged a day-long workshop with the Academy Award-winning screenplay writer Alexander Dinelaris, an old friend of his. The workshop was christened “Spiral Bound.” Dinelaris had told Irani that he would love to share his wonderful stories after Irani mentioned that he had learned so much from him and expressed the wish that so many people in Mumbai would love to listen to and learn from him.
India-West asked the ace writer about his familiarity with Indian cinema because the knowledge he would share or impart would be largely used by those who would write films in India. Dinelaris confessed that he did not even know who Irani was when “we connected,” was totally unfamiliar with the Indian scene and was just learning – and he had now watched a few of his films!
Students from various film institutions like the Film & Television Institute of India, Whistling Woods International, St. Xavier’s Institute of Communication and others attended the workshop. Renowned names of the industry like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Anjum Rajabali, Ronnie Screwvala, Shobha Sant, Jyoti Deshpande along with close writers and actors like Emraan Hashmi and Radhika Apte attended the event. Irani plans to make this as an annual feature.
Speaking on the occasion, Irani said, “I am glad to announce my production house Irani Movietone today. To become a producer was a conscious decision that I took after writing my first script. There are many thoughts that I would like to put in place with this production house. This production house will give me a liberty of making films that will satisfy my creative side. I am really looking forward to directing my first film under my own banner.”
The company’s logo is designed along the lines of famous filmmaking studios of yore, like Wadia Movietone and many more. Explained Irani, “I grew up in Bellasis Road, opposite a cinema hall called Alexandra. That was my ‘Cinema Paradiso.’ I knew the projectionist Laxman and would watch movies sometimes from his room, which was a wonderful experience. I came to know that it was owned by Ardeshir Irani, who made India’s first talkie, “Alam Ara.” His company was named Imperial Movietone. Like Wadia Movietone, which made all those “Hunterwali” movies and Minerva Movietone – these were all Parsi-owned companies. I thought I should go back to where it all began and name it the old-fashioned, forgotten way. Almost every film company then was named as a “Movietone,” and I thought we should go back to that culture, to the sweetest memories of Hindi cinema in the dark.”
Irani hoped that the first film from the banner would be the script that he has written, and promised that there will be another event – soon! – for the launch of the first movie. He hoped to work with every star as per the needs of the story.
