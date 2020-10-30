MUMBAI—Anurag Basu presents a Diwali Dhamaka in “Ludo” this year, which traces four different journeys as their paths meet at a cross-section. Starring an ensemble cast of Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma, the film takes you on a rollercoaster ride of a series of events and emotions.
To shoot for “Ludo,” the team reached Kolkata where the first outdoor shoot for the film was scheduled to happen with him. However, when the team reached the location, there was a huge ruckus that delayed the shoot. Recalling the incident, Basu, said, “The connection that Abhishek has with this city is unique—they call him Nathi as his mother, Jaya Bachchan, is a Bengali and the fan following he has there is massive. We reached to shoot and when we stepped out, there was a huge crowd that had gathered, screaming out his name. I was stunned. We tried to shoot for three whole days and every time we stepped out, we encountered the same thing. Eventually, I gave up and Abhishek’s fan-following triumphed and we had to pack up and leave the city because shooting there was impossible.”
Bachchan plays the character of Bittu, a gangster who finds himself at the centre of a kidnapping. The bond between a father and a daughter is pure and precious, and we get to see the beautiful yet unlikely relationship between a young girl and a man who will do anything to protect her. Bachchan and Inayat Verma have this bond that is charming, hilarious and endearing, all at the same time.
Bachchan and the kid bonded from the very first day of the shoot, sharing some beautiful moments on screen and off it. Bachchan treated her as his own daughter and ensured she was comfortable while on set, and Verma constantly played pranks with the crew members.
Speaking to this special bond, Basu said, “Abhishek is an incredible human being who loves children. He always ensured Inayat’s comfort. Inayat is also a very warm and friendly child, along with being an incredibly talented actor. I was surprised to see them bonding so well and that helped me in capturing all the beautiful moments between them.”
The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats and is also written by Basu.
“Ludo” is the story of different journeys that meet at an intersection. It is a rollercoaster ride that will keep you constantly on your toes. It releases on Netflix Nov. 12. It is a story that shows that you do not meet people by accident, they are meant to cross your paths for a reason. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, “Ludo” is much more than just a mere coincidence.
Anurag Basu Productions is about commercially successful yet out-of-the-box endeavors that cover television advertisements, serials and web series like “Stories of Rabindranath Tagore,” as well as feature films such as “Life in A...Metro,” “Barfi!,” “Jagga Jasoos” and “Ludo.”
