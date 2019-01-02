MUMBAI— Even as Indian and NRI fans associations are busy planning memorial concerts and tribute talks to mark the composer-singer R.D. Burman’s 25th death anniversary Jan. 4 and 80th birth anniversary later Jun. 27, some of his loyalists feel that it is high time museums or music academies are dedicated to commemorate him.
But there is a flip side as well. “Who says Pancham is no more? He will always live, through the legacy of his timeless chartbusting music,” the late superstar Rajesh Khanna said in his exclusive detailed tribute in the book “R D BurMania,” authored by award-winning journalist Chaitanya Padukone, who had shared a personal rapport with the maverick music director right from 1983.
In the book “R D BurMania,” which has exclusive nostalgic tributes by many associates from Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman, the temperamental Khanna reveals how he was highly fascinated with RDB’s grunt-bass-rasp effect voice in the song “O Meri Jaan Maine Kaha” from “The Train” (1970). “Pancham promised me that someday in the future he would compose a song wherein he would use that same crackling gruffy voice,” he recalls. “Two years later, RD kept his promise and conjured up ‘Duniya Mein’ in ‘Apna Desh.’ But when the song was being recorded, I became skeptical as to how cinegoers would react, because they would find it quite bizarre. But Pancham was so confident that the unconventional song would jolt my fans and acquire cult status. That was RDB’s gutsy conviction,” discloses Khanna in the book.
