MUMBAI — The cinematic magnum opus of 2020, and the much-awaited first film of the “Brahmāstra” movie trilogy, is all set to release Dec. 4 in five Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam).
This passion project directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Brahmāstra: Part One,” is a genre-bending fantasy adventure and a tribute to sacred Indian mythology, set in modern India.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film has a never-seen-before star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Pritam tunes lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
The announcement video can be seen on: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B8DZ07NlM26/?igshid=1eqlzoocn96ca
Amitabh Bachchan has also tweeted about the same: https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1223840987950149632?s=19
Dharma Productions is a leading Indian film production and distribution company. Owned by Karan Johar, the company was founded by his father, late Yash Johar, in 1976, with the launch of its first production venture, “Dostana,” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman, that released in 1980.
Since Karan Johar’s directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” the company has gone on to produce more than 40 films in as many years, which includes blockbusters like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,” “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” “Raazi,” “Simmba” and “Good Newwz” and presented ‘the “Bahubali” franchise, besides many other hits as well as critically acclaimed films.
Dharma Productions has earned a name for launching fresh talent including a pool of directors, and stars like Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.
Fox Star Studios, a division of Star India Private Limited, is an Indian-based movie production and distribution company. (previously a joint venture between 20th Century-Fox, one of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures) and STAR India’s media and entertainment company, now owned by The Walt Disney Company.
In more than a decade, Fox Star Studios has released movies like the “Jolly LLB” series, “Neerja,” “Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, “ “Baaghi 2,” “Sanju,” “Total Dhamaal,” “Mission Mangal,” “Chhichhore,” and “Housefull 4.”
Incidentally, Dharma Productions is the first banner to have a series of series (!) in planned fashion. Besides “Brahmastra,” their first series to release (and second to be announced) will be “Bhoot: Part One—The Haunted Ship,” which hits screens Feb. 21.
