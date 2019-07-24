MUMBAI—A brand-new show, called “Kiska Brand Bajega,” conceptualized by Business Of Ideas, is ready to roll out to invigorate the senses and breathe in a new perspective to the ever-evolving world of brands. Brand Deepika Padukone will feature in the first episode of “Kiska Brand Bajega.” The first episode will be aired on CNBC TV18 Jul. 26.
This is a neatly served snack-able marketing show. To kick off the first episode of this pioneer, the biggest celebrity brand and a trailblazer herself – Deepika Padukone – came on board. The show will air 13 episodes and include stalwarts from comedy, media and the entertainment industry.
The show is created by Business of Ideas, which is a Mumbai-based creative, marketing and advertisement agency. It will also strongly differentiate itself from the regular chat shows by giving a comprehensive viewer experience: entertainment as well as a mind-opener to delve into the world of brands. The discussions will revolve around India’s Biggest Celebrity Brands with real-time conversations on trends from the marketing purview.
While the first segment is a tête-à-tête about the journeys of the biggest celebrity brands themselves, the other segments of the show will feature the MDs and CXOs of the most renowned and leading brands in the industry.
The panelists include Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Atul Khatri, Madhavan Menon (MD & Chairman of Thomas Cook ) and Aparna Acharekar (Programming Head of Zee5).
“CNBCTV18 has been at the forefront of capturing the stories of brands that have built the India Story. In our 20th year, we bring to you a show that zooms in on some of India’s hottest celebrity brands from Deepika Padukone to Rohit Sharma to understand how they are scripting their entrepreneurial journeys. We also bring together advertising and marketing leaders, digital influencers and brand managers to decode the changing brand communication landscape,” said Shereen Bhan, managing editor, CNBC-TV18.
Talking about the show, Aditya Bhat, head of Business of Ideas said, “The thought behind ‘Kiska Brand Bajega’ was to take marketing to a larger audience. So far, shows have been catering to a niche audience, mainly the CXO strata of society. Marketing is a concept that surrounds us all, and hence making it more accessible was a natural step. The media landscape is also changing rapidly with increasing number of Apps and platforms competing with traditional media, and this show captures these shifts as well. It features panel discussions with industry experts on current trends and is headlined by India’s favorite celebrities and their brand journey. The first episode features one of India’s biggest brands, Deepika Padukone, as we discuss her journey through a lens that has never happened before on Indian television. The second segment will also feature renowned names, the first having Boman Irani along with doyens of the travel industry.”
Business of Ideas has earlier conceptualized the popular “Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan” campaign with Padukone again. They are also the only creative agency hired by the popular action camera brand GoPro in the world, to collaborate for content creation and social media marketing. The Election Commission of India appointed Business of Ideas to spread the word to go out and vote for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
