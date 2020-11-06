MUMBAI—After three years and three successful seasons of the most epic dance battles in the country, India’s biggest Hip-Hop festival, the Breezer Vivid Shuffle, is back with Season 4.
This season, the festival is taking it a notch higher by transforming into India’s first ever Hip-Hop league. In its first digital edition, the League, conceptualized and produced by Only Much Louder Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., kick-started Nov. 6, and has opened the floor to not just b-boys and b-girls, but also rappers, artistes and just about anybody who wants to make waves in India’s Hip-Hop scene.
Going beyond the realm of dance, this year the festival is following a league format that will include all elements of Hip-Hop across music, art and dance. Led by ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Devarakonda, the league will span over five months as it digitally travels across regions to scout for talent from every nook and corner of the country.
Alongside the starry ambassadors, there will be more league ambassadors— Kr$na, JordIndian, Shantanu Maheshwari and Piyush & Shazia, leading four teams with participants from five distinct fields of music, art and dance. Additionally, participants will get a chance to brush up their skills, through the School of Shuffle workshops and masterclasses conducted by experts during the festival.
Online registrations for the league will take place on Insider starting Nov. 6 and will continue till Dec. 21, after which virtual auditions will commence Jan. 17, 2021. The winners will win big this year with a cash prize of INR 20 lakh (2 million).
Said Sanon: “I have always loved dancing even before I began to act. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest dance forms and it makes me immensely happy that I finally get to be a part of this colorful and disruptive movement. I believe there are so many talented dancers out there who are just waiting for a platform like this and I am super-excited to see the crazy talent that gets discovered this season.”
Vijay Devarakonda added, “Hip-Hop’s been a fascination since I was young—the music, fashion, culture and graffiti. I used to be a hooked to watching international dance shows and always wished I could pop, lock, krump and freestyle like the dancers on the show. Till today, Hip-Hop is my only go-to for music when I workout, so I am really excited by this show, which is bringing to us all things I love about Hip-Hop on one platform. Look forward to the great talent and a great show.”
“For three consecutive years, BVS has been associated with Hip-Hop and given opportunities to youth across the country to showcase their talent. With the rapidly changing consumer behavior this year, we wanted to adapt the platform to continue being relevant for our consumers. Going digital allowed us to explore Hip-Hop culture as a whole and lend artistes a platform beyond dance where they can showcase their skills across many subgenres. With everything we’ve got planned, we’re positive that Season 4 will see some of the greatest talents in the country come together and Live Life in Color!” said Arti Hajela, senior brand manager, Bacardi, which manufactures the drink Breezer.
Breezer Vivid Shuffle started in 2017 with the purpose of providing a platform for India’s burgeoning Hip-Hop scene. It also aims to bring the subculture in mainstream conversations. Every year the festival travels across the country to discover and promote the best dance talent.
