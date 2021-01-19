MUMBAI—This “Bullets” is so down-market that I think the producer chickened out of taking credit: there are credits for line producer, executive producer and so on, but no “Produced by” in the titles.
Having watched some really disastrous series in the last one year (many of which I have not reviewed after watching two or three episodes!) I sat through this 6-episode catastrophe only because it featured Sunny Leone (as Tina) in what I think is her web debut (apart from her bio-pic) and a talented actress named Karishma Tanna (as Lolo), who despite her flippant roles in cinema, was a bankable television actor.
But nothing saves this one—not the utterly brain-frying non-plot, some hocus-pocus about access to a minister’s private account, a cartoon-like character as the minister, other cartoon-like males, and totally inexplicable happenings outside the realm of even fragile logic.
Naturally, with the female protagonists being who they are, their booty is on full display, never mind if Lolo carries just a moderately big purse and Tina a small suitcase. We see them with more varieties of (abbreviated mainly) apparel that would have needed four times their baggage, apart from an avalanche of cosmetics and perfect make-up as they run from Mumbai to Goa and where-have-you! Once, Tina says that she wants to dress so that no one recognizes her—for that sequence alone, the reader must tune in to episode 3 or so to see this hilarious result!
Weird characters; even weirder names for some of them (like Ketu of Rahu-Ketu!) and the weirdest proceedings—that’s “Bullets” for you. And then there is a climax in Malaysia, and some “suspense” in the bargain. And mind you, from the script, we don’t even cotton on to why Tina and Lolo go through all the atrocious biff-pow-bang-bang stuff together.
This is one series that completely misfires. At best, it is a “shot”-in-the-arm for unparalleled and B-grade mediocrity.
Rating: ½*
Directed by: Devang Dholakia
Written by: Devang Dholakia & Vayu Shrivastav
Music: Ikka, Arko, Dharam & Sandeep
Starring: Sunny Leone, Karishma Tanna, Viveck Vaswani, Deepak Tijori, Farid Amiri, Amaan Khan, Shawn Arranha, Areesz Ganddi, Mohan Kapur, Sakshi Pradhan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.