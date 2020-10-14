MUMBAI — Prabhleen Kaur, of Almighty Motion Picture, has bought the rights of Mihir Dalal’s bestseller “Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story” for adapting into a web series.
Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal started the Indian e-commerce giant in 2007, shortly after graduating IIT Delhi. The young entrepreneurs, who began their venture selling books online from a small flat in Bengaluru, sold Flipkart to Walmart in 2018 for $16 billion.
Dalal said, “The Flipkart story, with all its fascinating personalities and historic importance in India’s startup world, is tailor-made for the visual medium. I’m thrilled that Almighty Motion Picture, an acclaimed production house, has bought the movie rights.”
Anish Chandy, founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency, stated, “We sold the rights to Almighty Motion Picture to adapt the Flipkart book because of their creative pedigree and speed of execution. They will ensure that this story will reach millions of viewers.”
Expressing excitement, producer Kaur said, “I am very excited to pick the story. I think Indian audiences the world over are ready and more interested in such stories now than ever. When Anish Chandy pitched the book, after reading one page I knew it’s a game-changer. I was reading the book on flight, and when I landed I had to complete the book, so I sat in the lounge and completed reading it. It has such intriguing content.”
On the work front, Almighty Motion Picture has also begun pre- production and casting for Vanit Nalwa’s “Hari Singh Nalwa” and Ashwini Bhatnagar’s “Mahajabeen as Meena Kumari.”
