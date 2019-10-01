MUMBAI — This story was written as a thriller that was different from the rest, in the “home invasion” genre that is not common in Indian cinema. Neil Nitin Mukesh, son of Nitin Mukesh, the singing giant, had this to say when asked at the launch of the trailer of “Bypass Road.”
This is a film he has written, co-produced and starred in, which is directed by his debut-making brother, Naman Nitin Mukesh. The film, releasing Nov. 1, launched its trailer Sep. 30 at Mumbai’s PVR Juhu, and is produced by NNM Films and Miraj Group.
While writing the script, Neil went into discussion mode with his brother Naman, and was impressed by his ideas. The fact that Naman has assisted Bejoy Nambiar and Abbas-Mustan inspired Neil to take a chance and ask Naman if he would direct this film! “I never even know that he would cast me!” he quipped.
He called co-producer Madan Paliwal of Miraj Group a “pillar of support, without whose this dream would not have come true. “I have yet to find a producer who is non-interfering! I am very interfering myself in everything!” said Neil, who also confessed that he had told Paliwal the entire story but for the climax! “Nobody knows the suspense, not even my mom and dad!” he added.
Adah Sharma, Shama Sikandar and Sudhanshu Pandey were present, as were Neil’s and Naman’s parents. Said Adah, “For a sequence, Neil had to make a sketch in my presence. In a few minutes, actually he made my sketch! So he is a painter, actor, writer and producer!”
Father Nitin Mukesh was emotional and thanked everyone and said that he had executed his “karz (obligation) and farz (duty)” by working with his brother. He said that Madan Paliwal had helped make the film because of his limitless love for the late Mukesh.
The Mukesh family, Nitin declared, was always into entertaining the people, “whether it is singing, acting or direction.” He was very happy and asked the audience to pray for his children, and hoped that every generation of his family would similarly serve the cause of entertaining the audience. Mrs. Mukesh was also present.
Said Neil: “The thriller genre is my forte, and it’s a coincidence that Naman and I both started our careers with such films. This has been my best experience in my career till date. I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation for my role and I spent a lot of time with paraplegics to understand the physique.”
Asked how much he was dominated by Neil, Naman said that they were professionals on sets and brothers only at home. “I have worked with him before when Neil worked in films wherein I assisted. But Neil always was like a backbone on sets here as he had written the script and was an actor as well.” He implored the audience to judge him through his work and not his lineage.
Naman added, “I always wondered why there were limited filmmakers making good thrillers. Home invasion as a subject hasn’t been experimented with to a greater extent and we identified an opportunity there. We hope we can set a new benchmark with “Bypass Road.””
Neil admitted that he was so nervous he had not slept for four days and was unable to eat or even talk to his parents. “My nervousness is not for me as actor, but is as an elder brother and I am very emotional,” he said. “Please welcome my brother! Today, I realize that it is easier to act than to do all this. Two and a half years of prep is given a verdict in two and a half hours by the audience!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.