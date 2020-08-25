Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has been known to do great work in this popular genre, with classics in the past like "Chhoori," "Ahalya," "Chutney" and the recent "Level 13."
One of their top viewed films is "Rogan Josh" and this time its director Sanjeev Vig comes up with India's first film on professional cuddling, “Call Him Eddy.”
Truth be told, it is just an average short, though I must commend the reliable Sanjay Suri for a pitch-perfect turn as the ever-smiling Edward a.k.a. Eddy, who asks uncomfortably rhetorical and other questions to Riya, who is making a documentary on him. His expressions are superb, even in the climax.
He answers her candidly about what happens when there are sexual urges or the desire to kiss during the process of such therapy, a healing method that is allowed in many parts of the world but banned in others. But he is close-mouthed about why he chose this profession. He admits that he is married with a son, and that his wife and son are "comfortable" with his choice of work, for the sense of touch can be really healing.
Eddy suggests to Riya to try out a session herself to know what it is all about and eliminate her doubts, as she is an attractive woman. What happens next?
The main issue with this film is the way almost everything is predictable. But the denouement / twist / explanation (call it what you want) in the climax is not as punch-laden as in most shorts, which as a genre thrive and make impacts on twists, no matter what the genre. Vig and his co-writer fall far short of the brilliant "Rogan Josh" here. We can't fault Vig as a director, though, despite permitting his own weak (in the climax) script.
Eisha Chopra is good, but the film is little above average. The other plus-es include Akshay Singh's brilliant work as a DOP, and Aditya Dev's unobtrusive background score.
Rating: ***
Produced by: Pooja Jain & Sanjeev Vig
Directed by: Sanjeev Vig
Written by: Nikhil Joshi & Sanjeev Vig
Music: Aditya Dev
Starring: Sanjay Suri, Eisha Chopra & others
