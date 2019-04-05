MUMBAI—Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial, the campus drama “Chhichhore” featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the leads, is currently in its last leg of filming.
After Mumbai, the unit of the Sajid Nadiadwala production drove down to Pune for a day on Apr. 4 to shoot at Symbiosis College, the characters’ alma mater in the film. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Varun Sharma and Navin Polishetty also made the rush-rush road trip.
The actors started at 5 am from Mumbai and on reaching Pune, dived straight into the 10 am shift. Only two shots needed to be taken, but make-up was a four-hour ordeal as the actors will be seen in their older avatars as they head back to college to revisit memories of their student life. After pack-up, the film’s team headed to Pawna Lake for some downtime before they hit the road again.
