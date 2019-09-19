MUMBAI — The modestly-budgeted “Chhichhore” has entered the 100-crore club within just 12 days of its release and its director Nitesh Tiwari is over the moon. The college drama shows no signs of slowing down and is being loved by audiences across the nation. Tiwari’s last film, “Dangal,” is the highest-grossing purely Hindi film ever with a net collection of Rs. 387 crore.
Since December 25, 2008 (“Ghajini” was the first), “Chhichhore” is the 82nd film to enter the 100-crore club in Hindi cinema, and the list includes the HINDI (exclusively) versions of “Bahubali—The Beginning,” “Bahubali2—The Conclusion,” (which beat “Dangal”), “2.0” and “Saaho.”
Said Tiwari, “For me, this is a token of the love that our film has got from the people—love that has only grown with each passing day. I can’t thank the audience enough for accepting “Chhichhore” as their own.”
Rajkumar Hirani has also showered praise on the film. He said, “I strongly believe that ‘Chhichhore’ is an important film. If you have ever stayed in a hostel, you will be able to identify with this film. You’ll be able to see your friends in this film and you’ll be able to see the humor that you have lived. And it has got a very important message for every parent—that it is completely okay to be a loser, because life is not about winning or losing, life is beyond that. So go out and watch this film.”
Like Tiwari, Hirani has yet to give a flop film.
The film marks the hat-trick amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits, “Judwaa 2” (2017) and “Baaghi 2” (2018). It is Sushant Singh Rajput’s third film on this list after “PK” and “M.S. Dhoni—The Untold Story” and Shraddha Kapoor’s second this year (after “Saaho”) and fifth film in the club after “Ek Villain,” “ABCD 2” and “Stree.” Pritam, leading all composers, stands with a tally of 12 films—out of which, in “Bodyguard,” he had composed only one song. So does lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.
“Chhichhore” completes 12 small to mid-budget films whose collections of 100 crore in India actually signify super-hit business. The others are:
“Grand Masti” and “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” (2013)
“2 States” and “Ek Villain” (2014)
“Tanu Weds Manu Returns” (2015)
“Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Raazi,” “Stree” and “Badhai Ho” (2018)
“URI: The Surgical Strikes,” “Kabir Singh” and “Chhichhore” (2019)
