MUMBAI— Did you know that the cast of “Pepper Chicken” had some frightening encounters with the ‘wild’ while shooting in the woods of Assam?
Renowned theater artiste Boloram Das and the other cast of ShemarooMe Box Office’s new movie offering found themselves in life-threatening situations at times while shooting in the thick woods of Assam.
Das divulged two such incidents. “It was our last day of shoot, and as about 80 percent of the movie is shot at night, we had to shoot in the wee hours in a wildlife sanctuary in Assam,” he recalled. “We were shooting the action scene between Dipannita Sharma and me in the midst of the jungle. The team had laid down beds and concealed them with leaves so as to prepare for the safety protocols of the action sequence. Just before we were about to shoot, the lighting was being tested and the team spotted a huge snake on the bed that we were to fall upon in the scene. Had someone not noticed the snake or had it bit someone, it would have become a medical emergency that would have been hard to tackle as there were no hospitals in the close vicinity.”
Das adds, “The team then waded off the snake by putting phenyle and did not tell Dipannita about the incident, as she has a phobia of snakes and it might have then led to the shoot getting postponed.” The actor also recounts how there were incidents before where there might have been a tiger in close proximity to where we were shooting, so the team had to light fires to scare off the tiger.
“My character goes through a gamut of emotions throughout the film. Her journey is quite empowering and it was a role I thoroughly relished,”, says lead actress and producer Sharma. “It’s quite a responsibility to not just act but also produce, but the fact that “Pepper Chicken” now releases on ShemarooMe Box Office validates that it was all worth it. It is a movie really close to my heart, a passion project made by the finest talents from the North-Eastern part of India.”
Talking about his role, Das said, “Actors always seek roles that challenge them as performers, so it was a no-brainer that “Pepper Chicken” was a film I had to be a part of as it is a wicked and devious tale. I may seem like just a driver on the surface but as the story unfolds, expect the unexpected.”
“A filmmaker is basically a story-teller, he wants his stories to reach people, so what better platform could I ask for than ShemarooMe Box Office for this to happen?” says director Ratan Sil Sarma. “My team and I wanted to make a subtle and no-nonsense thriller, and I’m confident that the viewers will cherish our attempt at giving them something fresh and different. Albeit, my team and I had to face a lot of challenges as it was our first Hindi language project, but we really worked very passionately to give our best. I am very hopeful that people from various parts of the globe will appreciate our efforts.”
The movie also boasts of a chartbusting Hindi Jazz number “Confusion Hai” rendered by Papon, penned by Rajdweep and composed by Rahul Devnath.
“Pepper Chicken” is a thriller that narrates the tale of a car ride gone awry, as a cab driver and his female passenger engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Who emerges victorious in this chase forms the crux of the film.
Directed by Ratan Sil Sarma and also starring Baharul Islam, Ravi Sarma and Monuj Borkotoky, the film releases Nov. 6. Tickets are available on the ShemarooMe website.
