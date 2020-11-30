MUMBAI— After the cult blockbuster film “Apne,” director Anil Sharma joins hands with producer Deepak Mukut and brings together three generations of Deols—Dharmendra, his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and Sunny’s son Karan Deol together for its sequel “Apne 2.” The film will release Diwali 2021, 14 years after the original, and marks Dharmendra’s return after he had decided to go off films in 2018. The makers will be shooting from March next year in Punjab and Europe.
This Guru Nanak Jayanti just got more special, when the makers and the family decided to announce the sequel this day Nov. 30 with the blessings of Guru Nanak.
Sharma will be the only director to have worked with three generations of the Deols. The second installment of the sports drama has been in the works for some time and now, the script is in place. Keeping the essence and values of the first film, “Apne 2” takes the original engaging story notches higher in its action, drama, emotions and entertainment, with new characters being added in.
Said Dharmendra, ““Apne” is one of the best films of my life. A joint effort by the whole unit, received very well by you all. Now, I’m very happy, because I will get to shoot with my entire family. It will be a very special film and I am looking forward to it.”
The original film starred Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif and had music by Himesh Reshammiya.
Here are two more films with three generations of a single family:
“Awara” (1951) saw Prithviraj Kapoor heading the cast, son Raj Kapoor in the title-role and younger son Shashi Kapoor in a cameo as Raj’s childhood. But the film also had Prithviraj’s father, Dewan Basheshwarnath Kapoor, in a cameo in his only film appearance. Raj Kapoor himself produced and directed the film, which was a super-hit.
“Kal Aaj Aur Kal” (1971) saw Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor playing grandfather, father and son. Randhir Kapoor made a double debut as leading man and director. The film did not do well.
