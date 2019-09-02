MUMBAI— At an industry meet, a first of its kind, hosted by the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC), chief of CBFC Prasoon Joshi, with Information & Broadcasting (I & B) minister Prakash Javadekar as chief guest and I & B secretary Amit Khare, the board unveiled a new logo and certificate design.
Commenting on it, Joshi said, “I believe that the design should reflect the contemporary digital world and leverage the ease that technology has brought in our work processes. The change is not cosmetic. It is extremely functional and underlines CBFC’s positive value-added approach.”
The unveiling of the new design was preceded by a talk by Joshi on several other positive initiatives that the CBFC has undertaken for the industry in the course of the last few years, be it the more transparent and smooth functioning, the simplification of issues and also the positive role played in various matters for the industry. All this has resulted in a more collaborative process that Joshi said he consciously worked on, for he believes that rather than confrontation and controversy, a more positive approach of “dialogue and discussion” should be practiced.
Joshi was extremely appreciative of his Board members who have been instrumental in taking this forward. The board comprises of (actresses) Gautami Tadimala and Vani Tripathi Tikoo, T. Nagabharana, Narendar Kohli, Mihir Buta, Waman Kendre, Vidya Balan, Jeevitha Shekhar, Vivek Agnihotri, Neil Nongkynrih, Ramesh Patange and Naresh Lal.
Regional officer Tushar Karmakar presented the new approach of CBFC for making the film certification process smooth and transparent. Frequently meeting the industry at different forums and creating opportunities for the film fraternity and the government representatives to meet and interact is also a step in this direction.
The event was attended by eminent personalities like Ekta Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Khan, Nitesh Tiwari, Satish Kaushik, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Sippy, Kiran Shantaram, Sajid Nadiadwala, Subhash Ghai, Sudhir Mishra, Atul Kasbekar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and many more.
