MUMBAI—Some days back, a colleague asked me to list my top 5 or 10 Sahir Ludhianvi songs of all time. Spontaneously, I asked him, “Can you do the same for Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, Shailendra or S.D. Burman?”
The voluminous work that Sahir (inspiration to so many lyricists till today) put out in films alone (he was a pure poet too, and arguably the only big name who was never accused of selling his soul when he began writing in films to make a living) is so huge that any such claustrophobic selection, if done, would be laughable.
On Mar. 8, 2021, Sahir’s 100th birth anniversary was celebrated. The lyricist, who passed away early Oct. 25, 1980, was one of the ONLY seven names in Hindi cinema who went away at his peak—the others being Shailendra and Shakeel (they also died early), Anand Bakshi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Indeewar and Anjaan. Born Abdul Hayee in Ludhiana, he adopted the pseudonym of Sahir (charming, enchanting or wakeful—another connotation means a friend) from Ludhiana.
Lured by the potential of cinema, he landed in Mumbai and got a job writing fair copies of film dialogues. Somewhere along the way, he got his chance to write lyrics for the 1948 “Azaadi Ki Raah Par,” starring Prithviraj Kapoor. But his major break was with A.R. Kardar – the man who had also introduced Majrooh Sultanpuri – in the 1951 “Naujawan.” In the same year, he also wrote lyrics for Guru Dutt’s maiden film as director, Navketan’s “Baazi.” Both films had music by S.D. Burman, and their respective songs, “Thandi Hawayein” and “Tadbeer Se Bigdi Hui Taqdeer Banaa Le,” were huge hits that are loved to this day.
Here are points make Sahir unique:
- His brilliance led to success, but his success led to an arrogance that many found annoying, and Sahir’s demand to be paid one rupee more than composers led to him falling out of grace with top composers and filmmakers. He claimed that his lyrics were the raison d’etre for the success of the music of “Naya Daur,” and out he went from O.P. Nayyar’s music rooms, being sacked from six Nayyar films. His exit from S.D. Burman’s recording rooms because of a similar ego-tussle led also to his departure for good from the Guru Dutt banner after “Pyaasa” and Navketan moved on to Majrooh Sultanpuri and Shailendra.
- And yet, the man was humble enough to approach colleague Indeewar to find out whether his songs for Kidar Sharma’s “Chitralekha” were accurate in term of content and language because of their deep Hindu ethos. Raved Indeewar to me then, “Though a Muslim and an agnostic because of his political ideology, he had acquired a greet knowledge of Hindu religion and philosophies, and when he came to me, his work was perfect!” “Chitralekha” boasts of priceless verse like “Man Re Tu Kaahe Na Dheer Dhare” and “Sansar Se Bhaag Phirte Ho.”
- Sahir had another Achilles Heel—his personal beliefs colored his songs too often. It is not enough justification that he was perhaps called to write for such situations and subjects. But Sahir’s cynicism itself was the progenitor of fabulous poetry, like “Jaane woh kaise log the jinko” (“Pyaasa”) or “Aasmaan Pe Hai Khuda” (“Phir Subah Hogi”).
- Sahir tended to favor complete sentences written like prose as first lines. Classic examples of such poetry include “Zindagi Bhar Nahin Bhoolegi Woh Barsaat Ki Raat” (“Barsaat Ki Raat”), “Kabhi kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai”(“Kabhi Kabhie”), “Chalo Ek Baar Phir Se Ajnabee Ban Jaaye” (“Gumrah”), “Aana Hai To Aa Raah Mein Kuch Pher Nahin Hai” (“Naya Daur”) and “Mere Dil Mein Aaj Kya Hai Tu Kahe To Main Bataa Doon” (“Daag”).
- And of course we have Sahir at his philosophical best, writing songs as pith-laden as “Tora Man Darpan Kehlaaye” (“Kajal”), “Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhaata Chalaa Gaya”(“Hum Dono”), “Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu”(Waqt),”Jab Bhi Ji Chaahe” (“Daag”) and “Zindagi Ittefaq Hai”(“Aadmi Aur Insaan”). He also excelled when needed in optimistic, comic (though with his brand of substance), devotional and patriotic songs as well.
The Best Of Sahir Ludhianvi:
Chitragupta— Vaasna
Jaidev— Mujhe Jeene Do, Hum Dono
Khaiyyaam—Phir Subah Hogi, Kabhi Kabhie
Laxmikant-Pyarelal — Izzat, Daag, Deedaar—E—Yaar (he wrote some songs)
N.Dutta — Sadhana, Dhool Ka Phool
O.P. Nayyar — Naya Daur
Ravi — Ankhen, Gumrah, Humraaz, Kajal, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Waqt
Roshan — Dil Hi To Hai, Barsaat, Bahu Begum, Chitralekha
S.D.Burman — Baazi, Pyaasa, Munimji, Jaal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.