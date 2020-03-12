MUMBAI — In the film industry, Holi is not just a festival, but a fashion affair where celebrities go out of the way with their outfits to make a statement. This year was no different.
Monish Chandan, fashion blogger and influencer, takes note of the best-dressed stars this Holi. He says, “Celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal rocked in white at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s grand Holi bash.”
He goes on, “Isha Ambani in a beautiful ensemble by Picchika stole all the limelight. She looked stunning in the floral suit. Mr. and Mrs. Jonas’ co-ordinated shoes and outfits by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also caught a lot of attention at the party.”
“Katrina Kaif went a little quirky with Anamika Khanna’s white lehenga. The topography on it made her stand out of the crowd.”
Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram to share a photo and video of herself and son Taimur from their Holi celebration. “Kareena’s personality and sense of styling can make even a basic white kurta looks designer,” says Monish. “With black sunglasses on and her trademark pout, Kareena looked stunning as always. Taimur, on the other hand, gave out major Nawabi vibes. With a chikankari kurta and color all over his face, he looked adorable.”
Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture with her children. Aamir Khan shared an image of his wife and son all geared up to play Holi. Deepika Padukone went low-key with a basic tee and boyfriend jeans. She posted a video while dancing to the beats of her song “Balam Pichkari.”
Sunny Leone also shared a perfect family photo with a caption that read, “Happy Holi everyone! Such a nice day with my beautiful family!” on Instagram, wearing white salwar-kameez with a colorful duppata.
And Neha Kakkar was another celebrity who looked good in white. She completed the traditional look with a yellow ‘phulkari’ dupatta.
In a nutshell, one could say that the actors gave their fans a whole lot of ideas to revamp their wardrobes. However in what can be called a look back, Kartik Aaryan share a Holi pic of his hostel life, while Amitabh Bachchan also went down memory lane.
