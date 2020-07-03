MUMBAI (IANS) — All through July 3, Bollywood continued to pay condolences to the late Saroj Khan.
Here's what the celebrities have written:
Amitabh Bachchan: “Prayers .. haath jude hai, mann ashant.”
Hema Malini: “Ace choreographer and unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artistes who have worked with her & to the entire film industry. I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna which is an all-time favorite with me.”
Akshay Kumar: “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.”
Sanjay Dutt: “This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti.”
Shah Rukh Khan: "My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.”
Ajay Devgn: “Being a Technician's son, I've always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family.”
Mahesh Babu: “Saddened to hear about the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan... Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era... Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RIP Saroj Khan.”
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: “A LEGEND has left us. Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph 'Kitaabe' ( Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came 'Churake dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me 'how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best!”
Parineeti Chopra: “When you think "choreography,” you think Saroj ji. When you think "heroine,” you think Saroj ji. I think she gave the term Bollywood heroine its true meaning. Creator of legends, and a legend herself. RIP Ma'am. We will celebrate you forever.”
Sonali Bendre Behl: “I've lost a guru today. So talented... an amazing woman and a fantastic dancer whom I learned so much from. I remember coming into films with no dance training and no understanding of how songs were shot. Masterji, who had never worked with such a skinny non-dancer before, took me under her wing and straightened me out for 'English Babu Desi Mem' which had all kinds of dances. There are so many more memories which I will carry with me. She will truly be missed. I pray that her family has the courage to deal with this huge loss. RIP #SarojKhan ji.”
Manoj Bajpayee: “Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.”
Boney Kapoor: “#SarojKhan - an inspiration for all Actors and choreographers .She would put great emphasis on expressions than just movements. Cherish the work we did together for the songs of my films. Condolences to the Family. #RIPSarojKhan #TrueLegend #Guru.”
Kunal Kohli: “Hindi cinema has lost its adaa #Saroj Khan.”
Farah Khan: “Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan.”
John Abraham: “Heart broken ... Rest In Peace #SarojKhan.”
Madhuri Dixit Nene: “I'm devastated & at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning. She taught me a lot, not just about dance but so much more. There's a rush of memories in my head thinking of this big personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”
Disha Patani: “For every girl, dancing on songs choreographed by Saroj ji was an integral part of growing up, music that let them dream and revel in their dreams of Bollywood. RIP Master ji #SarojKhan.”
Bhumi Pednekar: “R.I.P Saroj Khan Maam. Your legacy lives on Condolences to the family.”
Preity Zinta: “So sad to hear that Saroj Ji is no moreBroken heartMasterji taught me how to lip sync a song, dance gracefully & become a hindi film Heroine. Her priceless expressions & her quest for perfection was a master class for me when I started out #RIP #SarojkhanFolded hands I will miss you. #legend Broken heartBroken heart.”
Kajal Aggarwal: “Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma'am you will be thoroughly missed.”
Malaika Arora: “RIP saroji masterji.”
Sonam K. Ahuja: “Rest in peace guruji.”
