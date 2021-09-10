MUMBAI — Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls today, is hugely celebrated in Maharashtra and South India, but given the pandemic, things are going to be different. TV celebs talk about the festival, its significance, their most memorable Ganpati celebration and their plans this year amid the virus scare. Some of them, who are not from Mumbai, also share the experience of being introduced to the festival in the city where the celebrations are always grand and beautiful.
Sneha Namanandni:
“I understand that keeping Ganpati at home is a belief system, and when you believe in something strongly, it definitely converts into magic. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of togetherness. We bring Ganpati home every year. And the positivity and grace that enters in our lives during this period is immense. My family looks forward to celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. This year too, we will do the same and I must admit that 2021 has been one of my best years with the blessings of Bappa.”
Delnaaz Irani:
“I have always been an ardent fan of Lord Ganesh. Being a south Mumbai girl, there is an entire culture of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated with much fervor, happiness, love, color and laughter. Though I am a Parsi, one fine day I thought I also wanted Ganpati bappa home and this happened two years back. This will be the third year when we will be having Ganpati home, but because of the pandemic, the celebration will be low-key. If Bappa wants, he will continue coming home and we will be continuing with the rituals. I pray to the Lord to give all good health, peace and a Covid-free world.”
Arpit Ranka:
“Ganpati is special to me as my elder kid was born during Ganpati. Though I am in Mumbai for the last 18 years, four years back, we went to actor Parag Tyagi’s home during Ganpati and my wife Nidhi told me that we also should start celebrating the festival. Since then, every year, Ganpati Bappa stays with us for one and a half days. Ganpati gives us a lot of positivity, and the best vibes that we need during these troubled times. This year, we are getting a Bal Ganpati home. During this time, I cheat on my diet and eat modak to my heart’s content. My son is also excited as he loves the festival. He is a foodie too. Since last year, the celebrations have been low-key and this year too, we will be careful. Hoping and praying that Bappa removes Covid from our lives.”
Sagar Parekh:
“Given the pandemic, this time too the scenario will be very different in Mumbai, where Ganpati is the most important festival. Lord Ganesh is the symbol of prosperity, wisdom and good fortune. I don’t get Ganpati home, but I do visit my friend’s place. I love the festival, especially enjoy going pandal-hopping and enjoying the creativity that one gets to see in the pandals in terms of decoration, theme and lighting. I was introduced to this festival thoroughly only when I came to Mumbai. Blessings from Lord Ganesh gave me wisdom and prosperity. One year in particular, I went to Pune to hear the sound of the dhol that is being played during this festival and also experienced the huge crowd of girls playing huge dhols. It was really fascinating.”
Meera Deosthale:
“Ganpati celebration, which used to be extremely huge, has reduced considerably given the pandemic. Social distancing and following protocols is more important than lavish celebrations. I get Ganpati every year. I even paint our idol myself and my mom makes mithais. But given the scenario this year, I am not getting Ganpati and also my mom is out of town. I will celebrate it with a simple puja at home and maybe visit one or two of my friends who bring Him home.”
Shiny Doshi:
“I was born on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, so my family celebrates my birthday on this day as well. So l have two birthdays every year, once during Ganesh Chaturthi and the other on the date I was born. Ganpati is my favorite God. Whenever I am in any kind of crisis or problem, I just close my eyes and pray to him and also think of Siddhivinayak and everything falls in place. When I was born, I actually didn’t have one ear. It was just skin there but no shape and it was grey in color. When I was born, everyone said Ganesh-ji came home. While growing up, my ears took shape and it got its color also. If you look closely, my left ear is slightly bigger than the right one. Ganesh Chaturthi is a very special festival for me, given that I was born and raised in Mumbai. This year, I would not be in town but Bappa is always with me in my heart and prayers. I want to pray that everything is normal, people get jobs and become happy and we get back our pre-Covid world.”
