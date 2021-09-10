Devotees carries an idol of the Hindu god Lord Ganesha on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival Sept. 10 in Mumbai, India. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated annually to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of new beginnings and a fresh start. The festival falls in the month of Bhadra. (Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)