MUMBAI—Author-turned-director Ram Kamal Mukherjee won the Best Director award for his Hindi film “Season's Greetings, a Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh” at the third edition of prestigious IWMBUZZ Digital Award 2021.
Celina Jaitly Haag bagged the Best Actress—Short Film award for her critically-acclaimed performance in the film. Produced by Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainment, the film also stars Lillette Dubey and Azhar Khan. “Season's Greetings” was premiered last year on ZEE5 Premium and became one of the the most widely-viewed short films of the year.
“I am overwhelmed with this honor, and I truly feel that the film is blessed by Ritu-da and audiences across the globe," said Mukherjee.
Jaitly, who is in Austria with her family, added, “I am over the moon to win the award among such amazing fellow actresses nominees like Kajol, Saakshi and Vidya Balan, whom I admire deeply. “Seasons Greetings” happened when I was shattered as a human being. Ram Kamal and Lillette-ji rebuilt me as a performer while my husband rebuilt me as a person.”
“This win has been a much awaited one because after many international film festivals wins and nominations, I was truly looking forward to an endorsement from my own industry.”
She added, “My director believed in me even before I did, I earned a guru in my costar Lillette-ji, who retrained me, my co stars Azhar and Shreeghatak were so kind, my producers Sarbani’s, Aritra Das’ and Shailendra-ji s unwavering support for me were all a sign from my late parents and Ritu-da that I was guided and blessed by the divine. I could not have done it if my husband Peter Haag had not rebuilt me from the ashes and made me do what I do best—“ACT”. Thank you IWMBuzz for recognizing the hard work and talent that went through a lot of struggle to make its mark.”
Producer Aritra Das thanked the entire team for making it possible. “Last year, we released the film in the middle of the pandemic, and yet managed to get a massive response from viewers all across. I would give the entire credit to my team who stood by our vision and specially team ZEE5 for acquiring our film and encouraging us in making the content that would make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.